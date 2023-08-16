Bossip Video

Curaçao Queenin’

Undisputed Queen of Vacays Ashanti was back at it again–this time, in southern caribbean tourist destination Curaçao where she enjoyed fun in the sun while getting to the bag with a performance at the annual Sun Splash festival.

The jet-setting empress was all smiles on the stunning island that came alive in a cinematic recap posted on the “Unfoolish” singer’s Instagram page.

Fans were also treated to an elite thirst trap and bonus baddie pics from the trip. Whew, a benevolent queen.

When ‘Shanti wasn’t on a boat, she was sharing a toast with Ja Rule and Jadakiss in celebration of Hip-Hop culture at the Empire State Building.

The trio was joined by Chase Republic founder Harold Wilkerson in partnership with Def Jam Records’ VP of Marketing Dr. Charlene Thomas for the affair where the artists flipped the switch to light the historic landmark gold per a press release.

Next came the popping of bottles to commemorate Thursday being the first time the Empire State Building celebrated Hip-Hop.

“To be here today to light up the Empire State Building and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with music’s royalty Ashanti, Jadakiss, and Ja Rule is beyond amazing, we wanted to show our gratitude for all the contribution that these three have made to Hip-Hop and to the culture,” said Alexandra Hinkle, Chief Marketing Officer before presenting the artists with plaques honoring them for their legacies.

During the intimate ceremony, Ashanti told our sister site HelloBeautiful that she first fell in love with Hip-Hop as a pre-teen while listening to Hip-Hop legends.

“I was probably 11-ish. I had a purple boombox. I had a stereo, and my first vinyl was Run DMC. ‘Who’s House? Run’s House!'” said Ashanti.

To continue the celebration, Universal Music Group hosted a private reception where Ashanti and Ja Rule performed for fans and guests.

“Hip-Hop is a genre that they counted out, and here we are today 50 years later as the Number 1 genre, and I’ve been blessed to be a part of 25 years of that, we did it for New York!!” said Ja Rule per a press release.

Where in the world do you think Ashanti will stop by next? Tell us down below and enjoy her hottest shots of the summer on the flip.