Bossip Video

Keke Palmer really is living her best (post-Darius Jackson) life!

The Nope actress decided to turn all of the publicity surrounding her relationship with Darius Jackson into something positive, joining Usher in the music video for his new track, “Boyfriend.”

While Palmer doesn’t do any of the vocals on the single, she plays a prominent role in the music video, subtly referencing her appearance at the Usher: My Way Las Vegas residency show that started all the drama.

The visual follows Keke as she and two friends get ready for a night out in Las Vegas, doing their hair and makeup and picking out their outfits before making their way to their destination, posing for pics in the hallway. At the same time, Usher is getting ready for another night on stage.

When Palmer and her crew make their way into the elevator, she can’t resist singing along to Usher’s “U Remind Me” playing on the speakers. The video also features a dance break with Keke and Usher, who are dressed in matching outfits reminiscent of the one the latter wore in his “U Don’t Have To Call” music video back in 2001.

At the end of the video, Palmer is woken up from her sleep by her phone ringing, realizing it was all a dream and she missed the show. “I’m so tired… I am a mother, after all,” she says before winking into the camera, referencing Jackson’s “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom” tweet that sparked backlash. But the very last scene sees Keke giggling as she flashes a glimpse of her phone, showing Usher on the screen via video call.

“I was not expecting you to call me!” she says as she falls back onto the bed laughing.

Play

As fans freak out over the ultimate shade being thrown by both Keke and Usher, it looks like Darius Jackson is officially dropping the “Boyfriend” title.

On the heels of the music video’s release, a source tells PEOPLE that Jackson has “moved on” from the relationship.

Jackson first made headlines back in July when he publicly criticized Palmer’s attire on social media following a video of the star dancing with Usher going viral.

Neither of them–who welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February– has addressed the status of their relationship publicly since that incident, but news of their split doesn’t exactly come as a shock. They have not been spotted together since the day, and many fans speculate the breakup actually happened the day before the Usher concert, which could be what sparked so much animosity.

According to the source, Jackson is focused on an acting career and wants to put the drama behind him. In terms of co-parenting, the pair are making it work.