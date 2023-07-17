Bossip Video

Keke Palmer served up a healthy heaping of talent this weekend at a Washington, D.C. festival but the gag is, her performance might have come with a side of shade.

Sorry to this man.

On Saturday, the new mom hit the stage at D.C.’s annual Broccoli City Fest at RFK Stadium.

The Big Boss, 29, donned a high ponytail styled by Tamika Gibson for the occasion and a sleek Sergio Hudson outfit styled by Seth Chernoff.

Her look wasn’t the only thing that grabbed fans’ attention however, several videos shared how that Keke changed the key lyrics of her song “BOSSY” and it sounds a lot like she sent shade to her panini-pressed baby daddy, Darius Jackson.

“lil booties matter, my son gave me some a**,” rapped Keke. “I’m my own boss and I got my own cash/ I don’t need a n***a, only thing I need’s a bag!”

Oop!

Mind you, her performance comes amid Jackson catching incel hell for publicly blasting the dress Keke wore to Usher’s residency performance in Las Vegas.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote.

Amid the backlash, Keke and Jackson unfollowed each other and the trainer deleted all of his photos with Keke from his Instagram timeline.

Most recently, a resurfaced podcast clip showed Jackson admitting that he holds Keke to a “perfect standard.”

“And it’s like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect,” said Jackson before publicly shaming Keke. “And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well.”

He added, “So, any moment of flaw on my side or on your side it was World War III because it’s like…” “— And now the world sees us,” Palmer added. “Exactly,” Jackson replied.

What do YOU think about Keke Palmer seemingly shading her baby daddy Darius Jackson?