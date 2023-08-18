Tim Anderson is “taking responsibility” after eating a punch from Jose Ramirez, but critics claim he didn’t swallow his pride with the alleged A.I. apology.

Anderson’s latest statement looks like the start of an apology tour for something besides the infielder’s infamous infidelity. According to NBC Sports Chicago, the White Sox star took responsibility for his actions the night of the highlight reel haymaker. However, it didn’t quite cure over because he’s also firing back at Ramirez and the rest of the Cleveland Guardians.

As a girl who was extremely obsessed with tim anderson before he got knocked so hard he was tweeting soundcloud rap lyrics i need this so bad lol pic.twitter.com/3tAWfaNcbN — aaron judges dog gus (@buntrice) August 15, 2023

As BOSSIP previously reported, the side chick seducer got slept at second base after squaring up with Ramirez. Instead of simply exchanging words about Ramirez sliding into second, the men threw hands. Anderson’s mouth and wild swing wrote a check his a** couldn’t cash. Ramirez caught him with a righteous right hand that knocked Anderson out.

Tim Anderson Apologizes For Squaring Up With Jose Ramirez, But Blames Guardians For Provoking Second Base Squabble

Tim Anderson shared an apology on Instagram (via @TimAnderson7) pic.twitter.com/k7YkwnMRP5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 18, 2023

“I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland. This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team,” Anderson wrote on Thursday night. “I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me,” the Instagram Story continued.

“i will not get into things that were said to me by cleveland players.” yet he was the one who jawed at a rookie for no reason. he was the one who pushed a rookie’s hand off the base. + started a fight with one of the nicest guys in the game.

the apology is a joke — bibee 4 roty (@mvpgimenez) August 18, 2023

In addition to pointing blame at his fellow players leading up to the mid-game smackdown, he fired back at comments from Ramirez. In a post-game interview the night of the fight, the third baseman had no regrets about the knockout. Like many in the baseball world, Ramirez said Anderson had it coming because “he’s been disrespecting the game for a while now.”

“The Cleveland players are free to say whatever they want,” Anderson added, “but I will just say that no one has more respect for the game of baseball than me.”

Even after responsibility for the Cleveland clash, Anderson still isn’t beating the “arrogant” allegations. Several people suspect that finger-pointing is Anderson’s main contribution to the apology, and the rest is CapGPT.

