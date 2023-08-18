Tim Anderson is “taking responsibility” after eating a punch from Jose Ramirez, but critics claim he didn’t swallow his pride with the alleged A.I. apology.
Anderson’s latest statement looks like the start of an apology tour for something besides the infielder’s infamous infidelity. According to NBC Sports Chicago, the White Sox star took responsibility for his actions the night of the highlight reel haymaker. However, it didn’t quite cure over because he’s also firing back at Ramirez and the rest of the Cleveland Guardians.
As a girl who was extremely obsessed with tim anderson before he got knocked so hard he was tweeting soundcloud rap lyrics i need this so bad lol pic.twitter.com/3tAWfaNcbN
— aaron judges dog gus (@buntrice) August 15, 2023
As BOSSIP previously reported, the side chick seducer got slept at second base after squaring up with Ramirez. Instead of simply exchanging words about Ramirez sliding into second, the men threw hands. Anderson’s mouth and wild swing wrote a check his a** couldn’t cash. Ramirez caught him with a righteous right hand that knocked Anderson out.
Tim Anderson Apologizes For Squaring Up With Jose Ramirez, But Blames Guardians For Provoking Second Base Squabble
Tim Anderson shared an apology on Instagram
(via @TimAnderson7) pic.twitter.com/k7YkwnMRP5
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 18, 2023
“I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland. This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team,” Anderson wrote on Thursday night.
“I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me,” the Instagram Story continued.
“i will not get into things that were said to me by cleveland players.” yet he was the one who jawed at a rookie for no reason. he was the one who pushed a rookie’s hand off the base. + started a fight with one of the nicest guys in the game.
the apology is a joke
— bibee 4 roty (@mvpgimenez) August 18, 2023
In addition to pointing blame at his fellow players leading up to the mid-game smackdown, he fired back at comments from Ramirez. In a post-game interview the night of the fight, the third baseman had no regrets about the knockout. Like many in the baseball world, Ramirez said Anderson had it coming because “he’s been disrespecting the game for a while now.”
“The Cleveland players are free to say whatever they want,” Anderson added, “but I will just say that no one has more respect for the game of baseball than me.”
Even after responsibility for the Cleveland clash, Anderson still isn’t beating the “arrogant” allegations. Several people suspect that finger-pointing is Anderson’s main contribution to the apology, and the rest is CapGPT.
Check out the reactions to Tim Anderson’s apology for the Jose Ramirez fight after the flip!
Social Media Puts Tim Anderson On Blast For “Arrogant” Alleged A.I. Apology
Considering the celebrations about Tim Anderson’s KO as some suspected “long overdue” karma, many didn’t buy his statement. Fans called him out for deflecting while claiming to take full responsibility for his actions. Some took it a step further than calling the statement insincere. They exposed him for allegedly letting a computer do the talking with an A.I. apology.
But is anyone actually surprised that Tim Anderson’s apology reads like ChatGPT wrote it?!
— Samantha Bunten (@samanthabunten) August 18, 2023
Whatever maturity and accountability came across in Anderson’s response is computer-generated, according to critics. Twitter users posted screenshots of a scan claiming that ChatGPT generated the statement.
Tim Anderson isn’t a serious baseball player pic.twitter.com/cuFNyQWvFm
— mauri (@notmauri_) August 18, 2023
The skeptics’ first clue was that it’s dramatically different from the Kanye-esque string of heated Tweets Anderson posted after he woke up from the infield fisticuffs.
we staying focus with this shit ..
— Seven (@TimAnderson7) August 6, 2023
“You know all this happening for a reason… We staying focus[ed] with this sh*t. Been going through this for a min… Alotta mf been switching up, too,” Anderson Tweeted the morning after along with “#fakesh*t.”
we staying focus with this shit ..
— Seven (@TimAnderson7) August 6, 2023
y’all got me fucked up fr fr..
— Seven (@TimAnderson7) August 6, 2023
“Y’all get me f*cked up fr fr. Hope you picking up what I’m putting down, too. The Picture Bigger…” he cryptically continued.
Maybe the MLB’s six-game suspension over the incident sparked a change of heart in Anderson. Officials reduced it to five days upon appeal. Ramirez also got a three-game suspension that was later reduced to two.
Tim Anderson's suspension has been reduced from six games to five.
He will begin serving his suspension tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GvETyeoeCR
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 17, 2023
Whether people love Anderson or love to hate him, he’s certain to keep everyone talking and keep running his mouth.
Check out some of the reactions to Tim Anderson’s apology below.
Tim Anderson still seemingly getting backlash for apologizing and holding himself accountable is a prime example of why I hold my sentiments about some of the criticism from fans of him.
I still stand by them, and personally I don’t feel a reason to change them no time soon.
— 𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙠 🃏 (@StonecoldSxnick) August 18, 2023
Yep, held himself accountable for the position he put his teammates in, held himself accountable on his manager’s behalf, and the organization’s behalf
Something that envokes leadership and accountability
And he still gets criticized
Crazy, but not surprising to me at all
— 𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙠 🃏 (@StonecoldSxnick) August 18, 2023
Jose apologized the day after and he waits almost two weeks 😂😂
— Ryan™ (@RyanJKrul) August 18, 2023
Yep. Okay. Must have wrote that in your sleep.
Good luck with that though. pic.twitter.com/4DhYV19ARD
— Adam DeCicco (@AdamDeCicco) August 18, 2023
What a garbage apology lol just take responsibility for yourself instead of trying to blame others if you’re apologizing.
— DJ Martinez (@DJMartinez06) August 18, 2023
Nigga apologize for everything but cheating on his wife lmao https://t.co/RxVKdcNHii
— S⭐️ (@sdivineee) August 18, 2023
Why can’t anybody ever apologize anymore without finding a way to remind you that they were right and the other guy was wrong?
Also Tim Anderson is trash. https://t.co/uRQFWImfoE
— Jeff Michael (@CaptainDecoy) August 18, 2023
Why can’t anybody ever apologize anymore without finding a way to remind you that they were right and the other guy was wrong?
Also Tim Anderson is trash. https://t.co/uRQFWImfoE
— Jeff Michael (@CaptainDecoy) August 18, 2023
This is an apology? I like TA, and I want to give him the benefit of The doubt he's one of my favorite players, but this is weak and doesn't seem sincere. 🤡 https://t.co/v4ivNiCg5U
— Niko Melendez @Toosweetcosplay (@True_Niko) August 18, 2023
This is funny but also Extremely Pathetic, Tim anderson litteraly went on chat GPT and generated his "apology". If you Read it you can even tell he didn't write it. Wow pic.twitter.com/hBvVH7Ok40
— Ryan (@CapBarnesy) August 17, 2023
Absolutely no one:
Tim Anderson: pic.twitter.com/f27Tn8cL8Y
— Meg 🦈 (@MegaQuack24) August 9, 2023
What do you think about Tim Anderson’s apology about the Jose Ramirez fight? Does it hit differently if ChatGPT wrote it?
Continue Slideshow
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
#RiverfrontRumble: Black Twitter Explodes Over Soul-Stirring Saltine Smackdown In Montgomery, Drags Anglo-Aggressors Into Alabaster Abyss
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Here’s What Happened When Ciara Revealed She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 With Russell Wilson
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Hall Of Fame Hottie Halle Berry Celebrates 57th Birthday With Daughter Nahla & Boo Thang Van Hunt, Pretties In Pink At World Of Barbie
-
Slept At Second Base: Jose Ramirez Chin Checks Side Chick-Charmer Tim Anderson In Infield Fisticuffs, Twitter Calls Knockout 'Karma'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.