You deserve!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Keke Palmer and Usher shattering social media with their clever “Boyfriend” video, Beyoncé supporting Lizzo amid those allegations, Halle Berry celebrating her 57th birthday at World of Barbie, Victoria Monét finally getting the recognition she deserves, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after putting that THANG on a robot in a sex-e snippet from her long-awaited “Snooze” video.

The “Good Days” singer teased the buzzy video while dominating the charts with smash hit album SOS and packing venues during her successful world tour that revs back up in September.

SZA know she fine as hell😩 pic.twitter.com/zG6D3jbEON — 1Beautyfulmess ❣️💔 (@BIGN0VA) August 12, 2023

Co-produced by Babyface and emerging star Leon Thomas, ‘Snooze’ continues to dominate the charts as one of 2023’s biggest singles.

“She works by having a separate studio room for us, and she has her own room because she needs space just to build and do her thing,” said Thomas about the creative process of the hit record in an interview with REVOLT. “I respect that because I’m very much like that myself as an artist. She was so gracious to have us in her space when we were there. The collaborative process was still there, but it was beautiful to have her in her own space, and we were feeding her ideas to work on. That song wasn’t even originally for her album. It was a collaboration she was doing for Babyface’s new album Girls Night Out. We were essentially just getting creative and having Babyface walk in and out of the room and lay parts. Building the whole thing from scratch was beautiful. There was no ego; we were trying to make something cool that day. We did the beat that same day, and she recorded the song on the same day. That was a year and a couple of months ago.”

This week’s compilation features Bernice Burgos delivering heat along with Queen Naija and Tammy Rivera.

There’s also big baddie energy from Shenseea, Brianna Amour, and OnlyFans star Lala Koi so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.