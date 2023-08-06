Philandering in-fielder Tim Anderson squared up to squabble with Jose Ramirez only to get slept at second base, and social media called it “karma.”
Anderson’s baby mama already revealed that the MLB star could dish it out on the sidelines, but he clearly can’t take it on the field. Arguing and altercations are common after tense plays, but the petulant pro earned a KO when he turned the baseball diamond into a boxing ring. Social media didn’t hesitate to hilariously roast Anderson for spending more time on extramarital slinging than successful swinging.
Saturday’s baseball brawl started during the sixth inning, with the Chicago White Sox leading the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 at Progressive Field. After Ramirez slid into the second base through Anderon’s legs, he held his hand out, hoping for a sportsmanlike assist. Instead, Anderson just stood over him.
It's fight night in Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf
— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023
They exchanged words when Ramirez got to his feet, and Anderson escalated by pushing Ramirez and second-base umpire Malachi Moore. The ump wanted no smoke when he saw Anderson take his gloves off to square up. The benches cleared to break them up, but the hands started flying too fast.
The ump after seeing Tim Anderson square up pic.twitter.com/pkL7N1BWsc
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 6, 2023
You know the ump is an OG black man. The way he slid off and let Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez run that fade. https://t.co/f1j9lSc5kC
— Buddy X (@MikeTroy81) August 6, 2023
Na this slow mo clip of Jose Ramirez knocking out Tim Anderson is WILD… pic.twitter.com/7xFIk4m1HD
— ZT🗽 (@NY_EvilEmpire) August 6, 2023
Anderson threw the first punch. The second was a swing and a miss. Ramirez fired back with a clean right that put Anderson to sleep.
Every MLB fan’s reaction to Jose Ramirez knocking out Tim Anderson: pic.twitter.com/ojsYxyZMA1
— Nick Talks Browns (@nicktalksbrowns) August 6, 2023
Both men were ejected from the field and will possibly face suspensions, but Ramirez seems to have no regrets for defending himself.
Check out what Jose Ramirez said about knocking out Tim Anderson after the flip!
Jose Ramirez Speaks Out After Knocking Out Tim Anderson
If you let someone “shenan” once, they’ll shenanigan, but not on Ramirez’s watch! In a post-game interview, Ramirez said it was a long time coming after Anderson repeatedly wilding with a bad attitude. He just tried the right one on Saturday night.
Jose explains what lead up to the fight, and acknowledges the support he received from his teammates.
Jose also says this team supports each other no matter what, and not just in heated situations. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/76lMSHEyko
— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 6, 2023
“I think he’s been disrespecting the game for a while now. It’s not just from today, it’s from before. I’ve had the chance to tell him during the game, ‘Don’t do this stuff. Just be respectful. Don’t start tagging people like that,’ because in reality, we’re here tying to provide for the family,” he explained through his interpreter.
“As soon as the play happened, he tagged me again really hard, more than needed. And then he wanted to fight, so I had to defend myself,” he continued.
Last week, Tim Anderson slid through second base with momentum that carrier an elbow into Nico Hoerner’s buckling knee.
Tonight, Ramírez slid through second base, Anderson took offense, and fists were thrown. https://t.co/nhGqdwnrCL pic.twitter.com/UxhlNFSoMA
— Brendan Miller (@brendan_cubs) August 6, 2023
Ramirez added that Anderson pushed another player off the base as he slid into second because he could get away with doing it to rookies. He added that the Guardians supported him and always had his back.
“I never wanted to disrespect the game,” Ramirez humbly added about his first ejection from the game.
Of course, multiple corners of the internet converged like Voltron to make sure Tim Anderson knew what happened when he woke up: “You got knocked the f*ck out!!”
Tim Anderson #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/oS4ctq4INP
— Señor Sox (@SenorSox) August 6, 2023
Check out the hilarious reactions to Tim Anderson throwing hands and catching Jose Ramirez’s haymaker after the flip!
Twitter Roasts Tim Anderson For Getting The Second-Base Sonic Rings Knocked Out Of Him
Between embarrassing his wife, Bria Anderson, and embarrassing himself on the field, Twitter couldn’t let Tim Anderson live this down. Check out some of the reactions to the fade caught in 4K.
The entire baseball community is rallying against Tim Anderson and supporting José Ramirez and I love everything about it.
— Anthony DiPiero (@AnthonyDiPiero7) August 6, 2023
The best part about this video was the “Jose, Jose Jose Jose” chant in the background after Ramirez knocked Anderson on his ass pic.twitter.com/Hy1q6LFz64
— Stephen (@Scuba_Steve26) August 6, 2023
The most overdue punch in sports. Tim Anderson deserved this since the day he compared his struggles to that of Jackie Robinson. Jose Ramirez is a legend for this. https://t.co/U14WBLEgi3
— Francisco Velasco (@FranciscoEfV) August 6, 2023
If you think your year's been going bad, just know that Tim Anderson got exposed for cheating, his team is ass in what's the shittiest division in the entire MLB, he's hitting under .250 AND he just got his shit rocked on live tv in front of thousands of people
— ACE CRISTIAN JAVIER 🇵🇷 (@sportynory) August 6, 2023
No he WANTED the smoke…..he threw the gloves off and swung ……he just missed lol
— Craig (@_itsalwayscraig) August 6, 2023
The Chicago White Sox cleaning out Tim Anderson locker after Jose ended his career pic.twitter.com/3eYKewVNBl
— iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) August 6, 2023
The scene wouldn’t be complete without the actual Sonic rings and sound effects.
Ok, I saw someone made a bad Photoshop of Sonic rings surrounding Tim Anderson, so I felt compelled to make this dumb edit and then come back to whatever this app has become so I can share it. No one asked, but you're welcome anyway. pic.twitter.com/qj9YQOzmS5
— Brian Lefevre (@LefevreFever) August 6, 2023
Tim Anderson picked the wrong man to mess with. pic.twitter.com/OQAILXzxbq
— Savage Buie (@SavageMode731) August 6, 2023
Tim Anderson son after he saw his dad get KO’d 😂 pic.twitter.com/AOdRtJCUv2
— T𑀣ᑏI 🇦🇱🇺🇸 (@RexKwonDo92) August 6, 2023
Tim Anderson when he sees that Jose Ramirez is the “designated hitter” in today’s lineup: pic.twitter.com/36JXRCalVl
— Michael (@MichaelHook_CLE) August 6, 2023
MLB Gameday 3D view of the fight pic.twitter.com/FeNFiIqiJq
— Larry Catfisherman (@0BlockObama) August 6, 2023
Several comments called the knockout karma for Anderson juggling his wife and baby mama Dejah Lenee.
Tim Anderson’s wife on the sidelines: pic.twitter.com/TgTUY7wwaS
— gabby.💐✨ (@xogabbyelle_) August 6, 2023
when Bria Anderson & José make eye contact after the game: pic.twitter.com/Ks424HSysD
— lys ✨🫶🏽 (@lyssah_a) August 6, 2023
Tim Anderson side baby mama watching him get slumped pic.twitter.com/nTQdDtcxyX
— Smooth Reet Notorious, Glorious (@theNFLchick) August 6, 2023
Tim Anderson needs to spend less time eating everyone but his wife and spend more time learning how to eat a punch. How embarrassing
— % (@shOoObz) August 6, 2023
Tim Anderson's Wife as soon as he walks in the door….. pic.twitter.com/pvAlVrotqL
— Head Panderer Will (@MrGee54) August 6, 2023
Tim anderson got knocked out and everybody like pic.twitter.com/euyHhdpfJq
— A bearded bible study partner (@dnicewazhere) August 6, 2023
My entire FYP is just edits of Tim Anderson getting folded like a lawn chair pic.twitter.com/iDCRvXUZAL
— Joey- Jose Ramirez Fight Club Attender (@joeytweetsports) August 6, 2023
Tim Anderson’s wife gotta keep her foot on his neck from now on. soon as he steps out of line, “hold on let me call Jose.”
— Vague, unattached stepmom (@_YamSmalls_) August 6, 2023
To make matters even worse (and funnier), Anderson had to delete old Tweets like one from 2012 saying “I’m bout to go to sleep.”
Tim Anderson just deleted this tweet😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/v27u5cGyYj
— Addison (@YankeeWRLD) August 6, 2023
The trolling also continued on Anderson’s Wikipedia page.
It’s official, Tim Anderson has a new daddy pic.twitter.com/DKkMkFk81S
— Big Apple Browns Backers | NYC (@bigapplebrowns) August 6, 2023
A brand new Twitter account with the last name Anderson came to the Sox player’s defense. It seems like a possible relative or his own burner denying that he got rocked.
This is so obviously Tim Anderson's burner he created tonight. It's hilarious.
And he's so embarrassed by being knocked out by Ramirez, he's trying to say the video footage doesn't show what it actually does.
Just when I thought it couldn't get any better. https://t.co/o0TbzvXpXI
— Quincy Wheeler (@QuincyWheeler1) August 6, 2023
Anderson’s Twitter fingers may be busy, but he’s understandably taking the day off.
Pedro Grifol this morning. He said Tim Anderson had a planned day off. Declined to talk about the fight.
Anderson is at the ballpark but was not in clubhouse during media availability. pic.twitter.com/Gty2finLPS
— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 6, 2023
What do you think of Tim Anderson’s fight with Jose Ramirez?
