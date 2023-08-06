Philandering in-fielder Tim Anderson squared up to squabble with Jose Ramirez only to get slept at second base, and social media called it “karma.”

Anderson’s baby mama already revealed that the MLB star could dish it out on the sidelines, but he clearly can’t take it on the field. Arguing and altercations are common after tense plays, but the petulant pro earned a KO when he turned the baseball diamond into a boxing ring. Social media didn’t hesitate to hilariously roast Anderson for spending more time on extramarital slinging than successful swinging.

Saturday’s baseball brawl started during the sixth inning, with the Chicago White Sox leading the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 at Progressive Field. After Ramirez slid into the second base through Anderon’s legs, he held his hand out, hoping for a sportsmanlike assist. Instead, Anderson just stood over him.

They exchanged words when Ramirez got to his feet, and Anderson escalated by pushing Ramirez and second-base umpire Malachi Moore. The ump wanted no smoke when he saw Anderson take his gloves off to square up. The benches cleared to break them up, but the hands started flying too fast.

Anderson threw the first punch. The second was a swing and a miss. Ramirez fired back with a clean right that put Anderson to sleep.

Both men were ejected from the field and will possibly face suspensions, but Ramirez seems to have no regrets for defending himself.

