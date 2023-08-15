SZA in STEM

Another day, another SZA slay–this time, in a super sexy BTS clip from her long-awaited “Snooze” video where she puts that THANG on a robot while treating fans to copious amounts of her Ctrl cakes.

The “Good Days” singer teased the buzzy video while dominating the charts with smash hit album SOS and packing venues during her successful world tour that revs back up in September.

SZA know she fine as hell😩 pic.twitter.com/zG6D3jbEON — 1Beautyfulmess ❣️💔 (@BIGN0VA) August 12, 2023

Co-produced by Babyface and emerging star Leon Thomas, ‘Snooze’ continues to dominate the charts as one of 2023’s biggest singles.

“She works by having a separate studio room for us, and she has her own room because she needs space just to build and do her thing,” said Thomas about the creative process of the hit record in an interview with REVOLT. “I respect that because I’m very much like that myself as an artist. She was so gracious to have us in her space when we were there. The collaborative process was still there, but it was beautiful to have her in her own space, and we were feeding her ideas to work on. That song wasn’t even originally for her album. It was a collaboration she was doing for Babyface’s new album Girls Night Out. We were essentially just getting creative and having Babyface walk in and out of the room and lay parts. Building the whole thing from scratch was beautiful. There was no ego; we were trying to make something cool that day. We did the beat that same day, and she recorded the song on the same day. That was a year and a couple of months ago.”

“I’m so proud and honored to say that I was a part of @sza project SOS!” captioned Thomas in a post celebrating the hit record. “Your artistry continues to inspire me and I’m excited to see this album get the love it deserves. WHAT AN AMAZING DROP @sza YOU KILLED THIS!! #snooze”

How many times have you watched SZA’s BTS Clip? More than 5? 10? 100? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over SZA’s internet-shattering snippet on the flip.