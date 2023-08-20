Bossip Video

Blac Chyna recently reflected on her co-parenting relationships with her baby daddies Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

The model — born Angela White — claims she is on friendly terms with both of her children’s fathers. She shares son King, 10, with rapper Tyga and daughter Dream, 6, with Rob.

The 35-year-old recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight . She expressed how the passing of time helped mend the relationships and explained that Dream keeps everything in perspective.

“I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and that situation is Dream”, Chyna said. “And also too, let’s not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael [Tyga] too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent”, she added.

The mom of two says having children that are happy and intelligent give her peace of mind.

“My kids are really smart and they have common sense and they’re the sweetest people, like little people, so they’re gonna be good, just them in general,” Chyna continued. “I don’t ever worry when they go over to the other parents’ house cause it’s like, ‘What are they doing over there?’ But I’m like, ‘Nah, my kids are good. They’re pretty smart.'”

Last month, Angela responded to Khloe Kardashian’s comment that she felt like Dream’s “third parent.”

Khloe said, “I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever. It’s important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from.” She later clarified her statements on her Insta Story, writing “It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not.”

Khloe continued, “Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life.”

Some fans expected a harsh statement from Chyna, but she told TMZ, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

“Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity,” the former OnlyFans model said. “As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that’s all I ask for,” she noted. “Let’s stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward.”

Ma’am, just last year, you were suing the Kardashians for millions of dollars, but maybe you are ready to leave the negativity behind now.

Fans noted Chyna has a reputation for stretching the truth. Instead of her being on good terms with her baby daddies, it’s probably more like tolerable terms.

Peace is always the best choice because no one wants the Kardashian vs. Blac Chyna (and sometimes Tokyo Toni) War to resurrect.