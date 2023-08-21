Bossip Video

Drake recently displayed his quick reflexes by catching a book thrown at him while performing.

The rapper’s It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage has finally made its arrival on the west coast and to kick it off, the duo performed four nights at the Kia Forum. Now the tour is currently in the bay area and apparently, besides throwing vapes, bras, and phones at Drake, someone decided to throw something else entirely.

According to TMZ, on Friday, a fan joined in on the current trend of throwing objects at artists onstage. When Drake released his new book Titles Ruin Everything he probably didn’t expect to see it flying towards his face but that’s exactly what happened while he performed in San Francisco.

During Drake’s performance, a fan tossed the book at Drizzy but he caught it before issuing a stern warning.

“You lucky I’m quick. Would’ve had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face,” said Drake.

This is the second fade Drake has offered up on the west coast leg of his tour. Last week, he offered to have someone handle a man who tussled with a woman over his towel.

Tonight Drake’s tour returns to Los Angeles for back-to-back shows at the Crypto.com arena. Hopefully, these performances are less contentious.

You can catch Drizzy’s Spider-Man-like reflexes in the video below.