“To whom much is given, much is required!” That’s the message shared by a CEO who recently fused fashion with philanthropy in Atlanta.
On Sunday, CURLS founder Mahisha Dellinger celebrated Black excellence with her CURLS On The Runway fashion show.
Held at The Carlyle, the extravagant affair heralded all things Black, beautiful, and fly ranging from natural hair to stunning designs.
Hosted by Yandy Smith-Harris, the show that benefitted foundations and outreach organizations featured all Black designers and style teams.
The designers featured included colorful creatives Bruce and Glen of the BruceGlen collection…
and the always effervescent Melissa A. Mitchell of AbeilleCreations.
Also seen on the CURLS on the Runway scene, was creative crotcheter Felicia Dietrich of Felicia Dietrich Design House.
After showcasing her styles, the fashion savant walked the runway alongside Yandy Smith who donned a look from her collection.
Tehilah Abakasanga of ÖFUURË” also wowed the crowd with a variety of dresses in vibrant patterns and prints.
Ahead of the fashion show, Mahisha Dellinger chatted with BOSSIP about not just her fashion show, but her weekend slate of programming that celebrated black women CEOs and aspiring branding professionals.
Hit the flip to see why this boss babe is emphasizing entrepreneurship amongst Queens.
On Sunday, Dellinger told BOSISP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada that giving back to Black business owners and Black female entrepreneurs, in particular, is acutely embedded in her DNA.
She also emphasized that she’s passionate about her Black Women Making Millions Academy which focuses on creating millionaires out of the fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs.
“JP Morgan was there and held a pitch competition and awarded some grants,” said Dellinger about the academy. “They’re coming back next year because they were so impressed. So this is all about once you “make it”…do you just stop, or do you reach back and help someone else? That’s the purpose of why I do it. To who much is given, much is required.”
She went on to speak on the importance of representation, especially for her three daughters and shared that CURLS emphasizes the regalness of Black women’s crowns by allowing them to love their strands as-is, no texture-altering products needed.
“We’re going to give you products for your hair as it is, not okay, well here’s that straightener, relaxer or chemical treatment that needs to change what you have,” she told BOSSIP. “We’re embracing what you have. Type four all the way down type three, that’s our goal.”
Before wrapping her chat with BOSSIP to kick off her intentionally all-Black, all-elegant fashion show, Dellinger shared some inspiring words about being a Black female entrepreneur as this Black business month continues on.
“It means everything [to me],” said Dellinger. “It means representation. It means girls like me from the projects, the wrong side of the tracks, can do it, I’m a prime example. I didn’t have a mom and dad or family to give me money to start up. I didn’t have any roadmap. I didn’t have a mentor. I didn’t have a lot of things.
My point is, all the things I lacked fueled me to want it even more. And if I can do it, so can you, and that’s what I try to impart on the ladies that I meet every day.”
—danielle canada
Continue Slideshow
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
They Are The Visual, Baby: A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
-
Here’s What Happened When Ciara Revealed She’s Expecting Baby No. 3 With Russell Wilson
-
Hall Of Fame Hottie Halle Berry Celebrates 57th Birthday With Daughter Nahla & Boo Thang Van Hunt, Pretties In Pink At World Of Barbie
-
#RiverfrontRumble: Black Twitter Explodes Over Soul-Stirring Saltine Smackdown In Montgomery, Drags Anglo-Aggressors Into Alabaster Abyss
-
Jaylan Banks Accuses Faylnn Pina Of ‘Grooming’ Him, Says He 'Lost Her How He Got Her' After Their Alleged Affair
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.