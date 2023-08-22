“To whom much is given, much is required!” That’s the message shared by a CEO who recently fused fashion with philanthropy in Atlanta.

On Sunday, CURLS founder Mahisha Dellinger celebrated Black excellence with her CURLS On The Runway fashion show.

Held at The Carlyle, the extravagant affair heralded all things Black, beautiful, and fly ranging from natural hair to stunning designs.

Hosted by Yandy Smith-Harris, the show that benefitted foundations and outreach organizations featured all Black designers and style teams.

The designers featured included colorful creatives Bruce and Glen of the BruceGlen collection…

and the always effervescent Melissa A. Mitchell of AbeilleCreations.

Also seen on the CURLS on the Runway scene, was creative crotcheter Felicia Dietrich of Felicia Dietrich Design House.

After showcasing her styles, the fashion savant walked the runway alongside Yandy Smith who donned a look from her collection.

Tehilah Abakasanga of ÖFUURË” also wowed the crowd with a variety of dresses in vibrant patterns and prints.

Ahead of the fashion show, Mahisha Dellinger chatted with BOSSIP about not just her fashion show, but her weekend slate of programming that celebrated black women CEOs and aspiring branding professionals.

