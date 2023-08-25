Bossip Video

After weeks of rumors and uncertainty, the deal is done and Shannon Sharpe will join Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take.

If you are a fan of ESPN’s First Take we hope you have your volume button ready because Shannon Sharpe is joining the show. Sharpe officially made the announcement yesterday just one day after announcing the new home of his Club Shay Shay podcast. It’s safe to say Uncle Shay is having one of the best weeks of his broadcasting career. Stephen A. Smith will now have to square off against a new formidable opponent and we get to enjoy every second of it.

ESPN’s Press Room revealed Shannon’s first day on air will be Monday, September 4th.

However, Shannon will only be on the show every Monday and Tuesday throughout the football season. Reportedly Sharpe is replacing Michael Irvin who was suspended from ESPN during this year’s Super Bowl week. Irving was accused of sexual harassment by a Renaissance Hotel employee in Phoenix and was taken off air immediately. Additionally, Michael Irvin is reportedly replacing Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s UNDISPUTED with Skip Bayless. With the smoke clear, it seems both networks have come out of the chaotic period with fans more excited than ever.

One thing is for certain, if you’re a frequent viewer of First Take the show is about to be louder than ever.