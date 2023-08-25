The ASHY AUDACITY!
Funky Dineva is getting DRAGGED to Hell and back over unnecessarily mean comments about Chlöe Bailey during a controversial segment on FOX Soul’s Tea-G-I-F gossip show.
The notoriously messy commentator ripped into Bailey with a barrage of insults in response to a video of her defending her sister Halle against pregnancy rumors spreading online.
“I can officially say I don’t like her,” snapped Dineva during a strangely mean-spirited rant. “Chlöe Bailey is so goddamn lame to me. First of all, girl, you are Miss Preppy Ashley from the suburbs. Then you came out being all promiscuous and sh*t, and now you’re trying to be a gangster. None of it is f*****g believable.”
“And I’m probably gonna catch a lot of backlash for this, and without that makeup, she ain’t cute. She never should’ve shown up on that camera with that fat a** face without no makeup. You’re inauthentic, that’s why your sh** aint selling.”
Why is funky dineva coming for Chloe pic.twitter.com/IaG5EPkIf8
— Mi deh yah, yuh know (@yah_deh1) August 24, 2023
For reasons unknown, he went on to declare that Chlöe didn’t “shut down sh*t” with her viral IG Live video while suggesting that Halle should “stay her a** home” or show a video of her current stomach to shut down pregnancy rumors.
Why he’s so bothered by Chlöe defending her sister, we don’t know, but the sisters seemingly responded to the rant with a single tweet.
“Lol, people be so mad at your happiness. Get help,” tweeted Chlöe, with Halle swooping in with, “They need help immediately!!!!” in a quote tweet.
they need help immediately!!!! https://t.co/HgZgeWZFGc
— Halle (@HalleBailey) August 24, 2023
Do you think Funky Dineva should be canceled for his comments?
He’s since apologized for making comments about Chloe’s physical appearance but he’s doubled down on alleging that she’s being “inauthentic” when it comes to her music career.
Tell us down below, pull up a seat, pour an adult beverage, and peep the epic dragging across social media on the flip.
SOMEBODY PULL UP THEM KHIA CLIPS ABOUT FUNKY DINEVA pic.twitter.com/AxZGhQzrvC
— TheRight1 (@onikaogbarb) August 24, 2023
https://t.co/WKLs1JMWvQ pic.twitter.com/Lsnb0Ezs5Z
— disruptor. 🤺 (@_epereza) August 25, 2023
Post this on your Instagram and tag him @ChloeBailey pic.twitter.com/95miZqeFxi
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) August 24, 2023
Funky Dineva wet seal, butta bean head, musty looking ass ain’t have no business coming for Chlöe like that! You’re an OVERGROWN ass 40 year old talking down on a 25 year old for no reason! I hate an old messy miserable queen! 🤬
— 444 💛 (@MissHoneyHTX) August 24, 2023
Somebody said Funky Dineva is ugly as a man and a woman so he should have two seats. pic.twitter.com/7JNGl0DrKQ
— united states of aunties (@Garyville_Girl) August 24, 2023
It’s always people with feet like this talking the most mess… @FunkyDineva pic.twitter.com/L9bsZyNBop
— Xolo (@xolo9346) August 24, 2023
How Chloe should have responded to Funky Dineva: pic.twitter.com/OZRLcfWp6a
— Gratuity Hucci (@ReeVamped) August 25, 2023
A comment said Funky Dineva looks like something that snuck on to earth. pic.twitter.com/dRDMAqsfPf
— Sean. (@SeanPratt) August 24, 2023
Funky Dineva must not have a reflection
— The Gem in Gemini ♊️ (@Buddy_O_Buddy33) August 24, 2023
Black twitter DRAGGING Funky Dineva after his attack on our sister Chloe Bailey: pic.twitter.com/dYLqGUGVBh
— raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) August 24, 2023
