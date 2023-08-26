Bossip Video

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans get a double dose of juicy drama on Sunday, Aug. 27, with the premiere of Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s The Pass starring Drew Sidora on Peacock.

If the IRL “Munch” Madness on the RHOA season 15 finale isn’t juicy enough, The Pass debuts that same day. Followers of the hit Bravo series got an inside look at Drew getting dedicated to the lead role in the sexy thriller.

Now, we have a first look at the trailer for The Pass. The feature film follows Nina (Drew Sidora) and Maurice (Rob Riley), a couple who give each other a one-night “hall pass” to put their vows to the side and slide outside their marriage. According to the description, “their lives quickly turn upside down as the one night of pleasure becomes a tool of deception.”

The film also shows co-star Erica Peeples’, the baddie whose character got hot & heavy with Drew’s for some love scenes. The role sparked tension off-camera between the singer and her estranged husband Ralph Pittman.

Bobby Huntley directed The Pass. In addition to Kandi acting in it, she also executive produced under Kandi Koated Entertainment. Todd created the film and executive produced it through his company, T Tucker Productions.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the RHOA season finale filmed part of the wrap party for The Pass. Todd opened up about the “passion project” on a recent episode.

“I’ve been working on this thing for a minute, you know what I mean? Been secure and insecure about it, and my wife been pushing me, she’s been like, ‘Man, just go and do it.’ So, everything happens at the right time, and we’re going to make magic,” he explained.

Check out the trailer for The Pass below.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s The Pass streams exclusively on Peacock beginning Sunday, August 27, ahead of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s season finale at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

What do you think of the trailer for The Pass? Will you be watching?