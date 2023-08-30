Real Housewives of Atlanta fans aren’t just commenting on a potential reboot of the show, they’re “speaking on” Kandi Burruss’ latest interview that some think went too far with “disgusting” and “disturbing” comments about a housewife’s sister.

Courtney Rhodes Appears On Kandi Burruss’ Speak On It Podcast, Calls Out Drew Sidora

On Sunday, Kandi had #RHOA “friend of the show” Courtney Rhodes appear on her Speak On It podcast.

During the chat, Courtney spoke about her falling out with housewife Drew Sidora after she admitted to calling her a “b***.”

During the season finale, Drew’s husband Ralph defended Courtney’s use of the word and an angry Drew stormed off.

Drew walks away from Ralph after getting into a disagreement over Courtney using the B word. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/hkKP5nUCxP — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) August 28, 2023

That moment was brought up on Speak On It and Kandi admitted that she was surprised to see Ralph take Courtney’s side.

According to Courtney, who says she’s Ralph’s cousin, there’s a simple reason as to why that happened.

“Because I have been a better friend to Ralph in these last 6 months than Drew has been a wife in 8 years, period!” said Courtney. “And I stand on that,” she added. “Because I would never do the things she’s done to him and try to make him seem like this horrible narcissistic husband when she’s just been playing this whole victim role, trying to intentionally create these storylines and make him look horrible. That’s not okay!”

Well damn!

That’s not all that Courtney said however, she also spoke about Drew’s protective sister Allison who was seen defending the housewife on the show.

In a deleted clip, Courtney hinted that Allison’s open struggle with mental illness might have been a fake storyline for the cameras.

