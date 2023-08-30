Real Housewives of Atlanta fans aren’t just commenting on a potential reboot of the show, they’re “speaking on” Kandi Burruss’ latest interview that some think went too far with “disgusting” and “disturbing” comments about a housewife’s sister.
Courtney Rhodes Appears On Kandi Burruss’ Speak On It Podcast, Calls Out Drew Sidora
On Sunday, Kandi had #RHOA “friend of the show” Courtney Rhodes appear on her Speak On It podcast.
The #RHOA season finale starts now on @BravoTV…. 🍑🔥
Then, tune in to Kandi’s #SpeakOnIt. Let’s talk about it!💋 pic.twitter.com/msC7ZM1lHq
— Courtney R. Rhodes (@TheBrandista) August 28, 2023
During the chat, Courtney spoke about her falling out with housewife Drew Sidora after she admitted to calling her a “b***.”
During the season finale, Drew’s husband Ralph defended Courtney’s use of the word and an angry Drew stormed off.
Drew walks away from Ralph after getting into a disagreement over Courtney using the B word. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/hkKP5nUCxP
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) August 28, 2023
That moment was brought up on Speak On It and Kandi admitted that she was surprised to see Ralph take Courtney’s side.
According to Courtney, who says she’s Ralph’s cousin, there’s a simple reason as to why that happened.
“Because I have been a better friend to Ralph in these last 6 months than Drew has been a wife in 8 years, period!” said Courtney.
“And I stand on that,” she added. “Because I would never do the things she’s done to him and try to make him seem like this horrible narcissistic husband when she’s just been playing this whole victim role, trying to intentionally create these storylines and make him look horrible. That’s not okay!”
Well damn!
That’s not all that Courtney said however, she also spoke about Drew’s protective sister Allison who was seen defending the housewife on the show.
In a deleted clip, Courtney hinted that Allison’s open struggle with mental illness might have been a fake storyline for the cameras.
Hit the flip for more.
Courtney Rhodes Hints That Drew Sidora’s Sister Allison Is Faking Her Mental Illness In Resurfaced Interview Clip
After Kandi’s Courtney Rhodes interview went live, several fans called out the comments that she and Courtney made about Drew Sidora’s sister, Allison.
The YouTube video was swiftly deleted and re-uploaded without the commentary, but not before fans saved it and shared it on social media.
In clips, Kandi and Courtney can bee seen speaking about Allison’s admitted mental health struggles.
Throughout the show, the newbie told the ladies that she experienced mental breakdowns and was admitted to psychiatric care. According to Courtney however, despite Allison’s heartfelt admissions, she wasn’t 100% sold on the validity of her condition.
“Honestly I was just trying to stay away from her sister because of this whole story about her mental illness,” said Courtney on Speak On It before noting that Allison was “drinking tequila a lot.”
“I just don’t wanna have nothing to do with that, I don’t wanna be the one arguing with someone who may have a mental illness.”
Courtney and Kandi then debated whether or not they thought Allison’s mental health struggles were real, a way to gain sympathy, or just a reality TV storyline.
“I have to be honest, I thought you [Drew] had been lying about yours sister having a mental illness because she seems so normal and like a woman who doesn’t have those kind of problems,” said Kandi. “I didn’t think that it was true,” she added before saying she wondered if Drew was trying to get sympathy.
“Or a storyline…for Drew,” volunteered Courtney before adding that her cousin Ralph thought it could be to promote a future podcast.
“To me, it just feels a little like exploitation,” addec Courtney.”She’s feeding her tequila constantly in these settings. Like, why would you do that?”
As you can imagine #RHOA fans think the ladies took their comments too far and they’re weighing in on social media.
I couldn’t even get through the small clip of @Kandi speak on it with Courtney speaking on Drew’s sister and her mental disorder let alone the whole interview. That was disgusting.
— Paris Cierra🌻 (@pantruche_) August 30, 2023
Not Kandi and Courtney making light and questioning Drew's sister Alison's mental health because she didn't "look" like someone who has suffered from mental illness. Wow. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/OZsASrO4Xj
— brittany (@candyreddgray) August 29, 2023
What credentials do Kandi & Courtney have to speak on Drew sister’s mental health issues? Allison’s mental health issues aren’t for you to believe. That’s between Allison & the *health professionals* that she speaks to. Both of them are fucking weird & disgusting.
— Bella Goth ☀️ (@WickedNFine) August 30, 2023
Amid the backlash, Kandi noted that Courtney’s comments came immediately after the filming of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion where she exchanged words with Allison…
“I think her and Drew’s sister had some words at the reunion,” said Kandi on Kandi Koated Live. “[And] when she was speaking on Speak On It, it reflected how she felt at the time.
and people are pointing out that Kandi made similar comments about Allison personally to Drew.
Kandi did tell Drew the same thing to her face that she didn't believe her about her sister. Drew then said mental illness has no look. I think the thing that really got folks on speak on it is when Courtney said she can't be going around fighting the mentally ill girl. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/ovzPRztczr
— Nicole (@Nprezzed) August 30, 2023
What do YOU think about Kandi and Courtney Rhodes’ comments about Drew Sidora’s sister?
