The rumor mill is buzzing with claims that the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is OUT and producers are rebooting the show with brand-new, never-before-seen peaches. If that’s true, it means that the full-time ladies; Kandi, Kenya, Marlo, Sanya, Shereé, and Drew, are fired as well as friends of the show, Monyetta, and Courtney.
The alleged news comes via LoveBScott which reports that after successfully recasting The Real Housewives of New York, Bravo plans to do the same in the ATL and won’t bring back previous cast mates like Porsha Williams and Kim Zolciak who fans thought might return in season 16. That would also mean that despite constant fan demands, NeNe Leakes who sued the network citing a hostile and racist working environment., has no chance of a comeback.
According to the website, #RHOA is getting a complete makeover after a season dubbed the “worst ever” and the decision was made during the filming of the reunion.
The #RHONY Reboot Reportedly Contributed To The #RHOA Reboot Decision
The network is reportedly “beyond thrilled” about fan reception for the new cast of #RHONY which includes Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, and Sai De Silva and they’re “fully onboard” with production’s decision to reboot #RHOA after what many fans have called the “worst season ever.”
BScott adds however that some of the Housewives of Atlanta could still appear on the show especially because casting in the southern city has been “notoriously difficult” which is why some of the current ladies “got peaches in the first place.”
Ouch!
While production is looking for all-new peaches, it is possible that “one or two” peaches stick around as friends similar to the revamped ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ — it all depends on how casting goes. It’s possible that ‘RHOA’ could go on a brief hiatus to give them extra time to get casting just right.
Hit the flip for more on the #RHOA reboot rumor, including production’s alleged reaction to Kenya Moore’s recent outbursts on social media.
Kenya Moore Alleged That #RHOA Producers Unfairly Edited Out Her Scenes
The reboot rumors come amid Kenya Moore publicly expressing her displeasure with production for editing out several of her scenes this season including the opening of her Hair Spa.
Follow #kenyamoorehairspa on IG to for the unseen deleted scene of #RHOA of my spa opening tonight at 8pm pic.twitter.com/wCNpDtPcRG
— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 27, 2023
“I’m hurt and being transparent,” said Kenya who also warned fans to “be careful what they wish for” when it comes to a possible reboot.
I’m hurt and simply being transparent https://t.co/nZ0vksGPOu
— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 28, 2023
Presenting the soft opening of @kenyamoorehairspa that was deleted from the finale. thank you #teamtwirl for getting LOUD so I can be SEEN. Thank you for seeing me #thesemotherfuckersaintstoppingme #RHOA #kenya @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/NcVPGNjBE5
— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 28, 2023
Production sources told BScott however that several of the later episodes were re-edited to “try and make an entertaining show”, not to show favoritism, or shade, towards any one cast member like Kenya.
Completely false. I wanted it seen bc it’s marketing and the show FOLLOWS my life. My salon spa opening has a beginning, middle and end. The end (opening and completion) was intentionally deleted while others were focused on that fell out of the sky #RHOA https://t.co/xiBnedYpEx
— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 27, 2023
#facts ALL her businesses. You can’t pick and choose and show random scenes that don’t support a full storyline #RHOA #kenyamoorehairspa https://t.co/YfSRhcqZDD
— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 27, 2023
Sources told the website that the reason Kenya’s event wasn’t shown is because “it was dry” and “nothing happened — even with nearly the entire cast in attendance.”
Entertainment Tonight Confirms That A #RHOA Cast Shake-Up Is On The Way
ET is also weighing in and confirming that big changes are coming #RHOA’s way and the ladies have been made aware of it.
“A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” a source told ET.
“They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars,” the outlet added noting that the cast is “on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go.”
Bravo Is Reportedly Pleased With The Real Housewives Of Potomac & Married To Medicine
BScott’s exclusive story also says that the network is “very pleased” with the upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Married to Medicine which will both return in the fall so ladies like Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, newbie Phaedra Parks, and Miss Quad are safe, unlike ATL’s peaches.
What do YOU think about the #RHOA reboot rumors? Would you watch the show with a brand new cast?
Continue Slideshow
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
They Are The Visual, Baby: A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Donald Trump Mug Shot Memes
-
103 YAMZ: The Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 3
-
From 'Love & Hip-Hop' To Lock-Up: Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson, And Zell Swag Arrested After Atlanta Lounge Fight
-
Halle Berry Agrees To Pay $8,000 A MONTH In Child Support To Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez, Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy
-
The ASHY AUDACITY: Funky Dineva Gets DRAGGED To The Mustiest Corner Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Chlöe Bailey
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.