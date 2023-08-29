The rumor mill is buzzing with claims that the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is OUT and producers are rebooting the show with brand-new, never-before-seen peaches. If that’s true, it means that the full-time ladies; Kandi, Kenya, Marlo, Sanya, Shereé, and Drew, are fired as well as friends of the show, Monyetta, and Courtney.

The alleged news comes via LoveBScott which reports that after successfully recasting The Real Housewives of New York, Bravo plans to do the same in the ATL and won’t bring back previous cast mates like Porsha Williams and Kim Zolciak who fans thought might return in season 16. That would also mean that despite constant fan demands, NeNe Leakes who sued the network citing a hostile and racist working environment., has no chance of a comeback.

According to the website, #RHOA is getting a complete makeover after a season dubbed the “worst ever” and the decision was made during the filming of the reunion.

The #RHONY Reboot Reportedly Contributed To The #RHOA Reboot Decision

The network is reportedly “beyond thrilled” about fan reception for the new cast of #RHONY which includes Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, and Sai De Silva and they’re “fully onboard” with production’s decision to reboot #RHOA after what many fans have called the “worst season ever.”

BScott adds however that some of the Housewives of Atlanta could still appear on the show especially because casting in the southern city has been “notoriously difficult” which is why some of the current ladies “got peaches in the first place.”

Ouch!

While production is looking for all-new peaches, it is possible that “one or two” peaches stick around as friends similar to the revamped ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ — it all depends on how casting goes. It’s possible that ‘RHOA’ could go on a brief hiatus to give them extra time to get casting just right.

