Bossip Video
1 of 3

The rumor mill is buzzing with claims that the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is OUT and producers are rebooting the show with brand-new, never-before-seen peaches. If that’s true, it means that the full-time ladies; Kandi, Kenya, Marlo, Sanya, Shereé, and Drew, are fired as well as friends of the show, Monyetta, and Courtney.

RHOA Season 15

Source: AB+DM (Ahmad Barber and Danté Maurice) / Bravo

The alleged news comes via LoveBScott which reports that after successfully recasting The Real Housewives of New York, Bravo plans to do the same in the ATL and won’t bring back previous cast mates like Porsha Williams and Kim Zolciak who fans thought might return in season 16. That would also mean that despite constant fan demands, NeNe Leakes who sued the network citing a hostile and racist working environment., has no chance of a comeback.

According to the website, #RHOA is getting a complete makeover after a season dubbed the “worst ever” and the decision was made during the filming of the reunion.

The #RHONY Reboot Reportedly Contributed To The #RHOA Reboot Decision

The network is reportedly “beyond thrilled” about fan reception for the new cast of #RHONY which includes Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, and Sai De Silva and they’re “fully onboard” with production’s decision to reboot #RHOA after what many fans have called the “worst season ever.”

TTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY: #RHONY

Source: Gavin Bond / Bravo

BScott adds however that some of the Housewives of Atlanta could still appear on the show especially because casting in the southern city has been “notoriously difficult” which is why some of the current ladies “got peaches in the first place.”

Ouch!

While production is looking for all-new peaches, it is possible that “one or two” peaches stick around as friends similar to the revamped ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ — it all depends on how casting goes. It’s possible that ‘RHOA’ could go on a brief hiatus to give them extra time to get casting just right.

Hit the flip for more on the #RHOA reboot rumor, including production’s alleged reaction to Kenya Moore’s recent outbursts on social media.

RHOA Season 15

Source: AB+DM (Ahmad Barber and Danté Maurice) / Bravo

 

Kenya Moore Alleged That #RHOA Producers Unfairly Edited Out Her Scenes

The reboot rumors come amid Kenya Moore publicly expressing her displeasure with production for editing out several of her scenes this season including the opening of her Hair Spa.

“I’m hurt and being transparent,” said Kenya who also warned fans to “be careful what they wish for” when it comes to a possible reboot.

 

Production sources told BScott however that several of the later episodes were re-edited to “try and make an entertaining show”, not to show favoritism, or shade, towards any one cast member like Kenya.

Sources told the website that the reason Kenya’s event wasn’t shown is because “it was dry” and “nothing happened — even with nearly the entire cast in attendance.”

Entertainment Tonight Confirms That A #RHOA Cast Shake-Up Is On The Way

ET is also weighing in and confirming that big changes are coming #RHOA’s way and the ladies have been made aware of it.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion

Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

“A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” a source told ET.

“They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars,” the outlet added noting that the cast is “on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go.”

Bravo Is Reportedly Pleased With The Real Housewives Of Potomac & Married To Medicine

RHOP: "THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC" Season 7

Source: Bravo / Bravon

BScott’s exclusive story also says that the network is “very pleased” with the upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Married to Medicine which will both return in the fall so ladies like Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, newbie Phaedra Parks, and Miss Quad are safe, unlike ATL’s peaches.

Married To Medicine Season 9

Source: “Married To Medicine” / Bravo

 

What do YOU think about the #RHOA reboot rumors? Would you watch the show with a brand new cast?

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Reality TV
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.