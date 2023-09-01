Bossip Video

After weeks of playing coy about her “refreshed” face, a Real Housewife of Atlanta is admitting to going under the knife. A reunion preview shows Shereé Whitfield telling Andy Cohen that she had her nose “tweaked but she’s denying that her new appearance bares a resemblance to Drew Sidora.

On Sunday, viewers will see the She By Shereé creator answer questions from Andy Cohen about her ex-husband Bob Whitfield debuting his daughter at her granddaughter’s sip n’ see. Shereé dubbed it a “jerk move” and confirmed that her two oldest children had already met their sister.

“I heard this girl came around, I don’t know how they met or found each other,” said Shereé during the #RHOA reunion. “And that was his daughter, they did not take a blood test or anything like that. I have not gotten any more details.”

During the chat, Shereé also admitted that she underwent surgical sorcery on her nose while going under the knife for a breathing problem.

“So I was having an issue with breathing, so while they were going to do that, I’m like give me a little tweak on my nose. And I did that.”

Her revelation came after she previously denied having surgery on Watch What Happens Live.

Not only that, but Shereé also threw some shade Drew Sidora’s way when Kandi Burruss’ comments about their similar looks were brought up.

“Y’all look just alike in that picture!” said Kandi referencing a picture of the housewife on a New York press run. “If I was Drew, I would’ve been insulted,” said Shereé defiantly. “That was one of my worst pictures. So if she thinks she looks like me at worst then that’s saying something.”

What do YOU think about the Shereé Whitfield x Drew Sidora comparisons?

Part one of the #RHOA Reunion airs Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT