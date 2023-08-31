Porsha Williams Reportedly Playing ‘Hardball’ Over A Possible #RHOA Return As Bravo Urges Fans To Stop Threatening Producers

#RHOA rumors are continuing to swirl amid explosive allegations that a reboot is on the way. Now a new story is alleging that Porsha Williams is putting Bravo through the wringer as they pursue her for a rightful return.

This contradicts a previous report that the network is uninterested in bringing back any old faces, Porsha’s included.

Porsha Williams Reportedly Still In Talks For A #RHOA Season 16 Return

Entertainment Tonight reports that the vet could be back for season 16, but only if she’s shown the money.

“Bravo has been trying to get Porsha to come back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the possible cast shakeup, but she’s playing hardball,” a source told the outlet. “Bravo offered Porsha a lot of money to return, but she declined.”

The source added that Simon Guobadia’s wife wants to be the highest-paid housewife title across all franchises, a spot that’s currently occupied by Kandi Burruss. Radar reports that the Old Lady Gang restaurateur makes $2M per season.

“Porsha is telling friends she wants to be the highest-paid Housewife on any franchise. Porsha could return, but as of now, she and Bravo have not come to an agreement.”

Last month, Williams told ET that the door is open when it comes to #RHOA and noted that she’s still on good terms with the cast and the production team.

“Never say never,” said the Go Naked Hair owner.

Not only that, Porsha’s old sparring partner Kenya Moore recently said she’d like her former frenemy back on the show and showered Porsha with praise.

“It’s like really having a little sister,” said Kenya to former #RHOA producer Carlos King. “You’re going to be in love one day and out of love another day. You’re going to fight one day, and you’re going to not fight another day.” “It’s a very interesting dynamic—two things I have to say about Porsha,” continued Kenya. “I have never said she was a bad person. I think she’s made some bad decisions. We all have, right?”

Would you be down to see a big sister/little sister dynamic between Porsha Willams and Kenya Moore on #RHOA season 16?

One could only hope!

In related news, Bravo has released an official statement urging fans to stop attacking the producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta who’ve been blasted for possibly rebooting the cast.

