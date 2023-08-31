#RHOA Rumors: Porsha Williams Possibly Returning
Porsha Williams Reportedly Playing ‘Hardball’ Over A Possible #RHOA Return As Bravo Urges Fans To Stop Threatening Producers
#RHOA rumors are continuing to swirl amid explosive allegations that a reboot is on the way. Now a new story is alleging that Porsha Williams is putting Bravo through the wringer as they pursue her for a rightful return.
This contradicts a previous report that the network is uninterested in bringing back any old faces, Porsha’s included.
Porsha Williams Reportedly Still In Talks For A #RHOA Season 16 Return
Entertainment Tonight reports that the vet could be back for season 16, but only if she’s shown the money.
“Bravo has been trying to get Porsha to come back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the possible cast shakeup, but she’s playing hardball,” a source told the outlet. “Bravo offered Porsha a lot of money to return, but she declined.”
The source added that Simon Guobadia’s wife wants to be the highest-paid housewife title across all franchises, a spot that’s currently occupied by Kandi Burruss. Radar reports that the Old Lady Gang restaurateur makes $2M per season.
“Porsha is telling friends she wants to be the highest-paid Housewife on any franchise. Porsha could return, but as of now, she and Bravo have not come to an agreement.”
Last month, Williams told ET that the door is open when it comes to #RHOA and noted that she’s still on good terms with the cast and the production team.
“Never say never,” said the Go Naked Hair owner.
Not only that, Porsha’s old sparring partner Kenya Moore recently said she’d like her former frenemy back on the show and showered Porsha with praise.
“It’s like really having a little sister,” said Kenya to former #RHOA producer Carlos King. “You’re going to be in love one day and out of love another day. You’re going to fight one day, and you’re going to not fight another day.”
“It’s a very interesting dynamic—two things I have to say about Porsha,” continued Kenya. “I have never said she was a bad person. I think she’s made some bad decisions. We all have, right?”
Would you be down to see a big sister/little sister dynamic between Porsha Willams and Kenya Moore on #RHOA season 16?
One could only hope!
In related news, Bravo has released an official statement urging fans to stop attacking the producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta who’ve been blasted for possibly rebooting the cast.
Hit the flip for the deets.
After LoveBScott released an explosive report alleging that production plans to completely reboot #RHOA, fans have been apparently harassing members of the Truly Original production team.
Exclusive: Bravo Releases Statement Condemning Threats and Online Attacks Against #RHOA Producers: 'Please Stop' https://t.co/E1rIdLM9zI
— lovebscott (@lovebscott) August 30, 2023
BScott reports that executive showrunner Eric Fuller has received death threats from irate watchers who are worried about their favorite peach holders potentially being fired.
In an exclusive statement, a spokesperson for Bravo told the site;
“Bravo strongly condemns threats and online attacks against ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ producers and urges people to please stop.”
The statement came after Fuller himself urged fans to stop their attacks.
“I’m not an editor, I don’t make casting decisions,” wrote Fuller on his InstaStory.
Eric Fuller, #RHOA & #RHOP showrunner, is clapping back at his detractors 👀 pic.twitter.com/Md6sFmLk4s
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 30, 2023
SMH, it’s never that serious.
We’ll just have to wait and see how this #RHOA cast shakeup pans out. There’s also another report surfacing that Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Shereé Whitfield could make it into the show’s sixteenth season while the other ladies of the show are let go.
What do YOU think about the latest #RHOA rumors?
Continue Slideshow
-
Blowout Blessings: Michelle Obama's Hairstylist Reveals 'Secret' To Forever FLOTUS' Flourishing Curls
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
They Are The Visual, Baby: A Gallery Of BAElien Superstars, Fashion Supernovas & Cosmic Cowgirls Who Slayyyed At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
-
Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Donald Trump Mug Shot Memes
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
103 YAMZ: The Baddest Radio Baes In The Game, Vol. 3
-
From 'Love & Hip-Hop' To Lock-Up: Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson, And Zell Swag Arrested After Atlanta Lounge Fight
-
Halle Berry Agrees To Pay $8,000 A MONTH In Child Support To Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez, Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.