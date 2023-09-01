Bossip Video

Are you ready for The Book of Clarence?

Movie lovers are buzzing over visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel‘s upcoming Biblical epic The Book of Clarence starring LaKeith Stanfield as a down-on-his-luck everyman named Clarence who’s struggling to find a better life for his family while fighting to free himself of debt.

“Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out,” per the official synopsis.

Check out the intriguing teaser trailer below:

Play

As you can probably tell from the teaser, Clarence is a biblical bamboozler leading his flock astray in a film that we’re sure will fuel endless debates across social media.

The Book Of Clarence also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Omar Sy, and David Oyelowo with new music by Samuel, JAY-Z, and more.

Fans of LaKeith are eating good with the Biblical epic, his leading role in Disney’s Haunted Mansion, and upcoming 8-part AppleTV+ Drama The Changeling.

Peep the trailer below:

Play

Based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is billed as a “fairytale for grown-ups” that blends a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

The series also stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

The Changeling makes its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 8, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through October 13.