Young Thug’s lawyer has filed a motion to have rapper YSL Polo dropped as a co-defendant after questionable behavior in court that some believe is an act.

Another day, another unbelievable storyline from the YSL Rico trial featuring Young Thug as the alleged main villain. The latest update involves defense attorney Brian Steel filing to remove a co-defendant from the case.

Steel is reportedly alleging that YSL member YSL Polo (no relation to the sport or Ralph Lauren) has been displaying unprofessional and downright unhinged behavior in the courtroom. Steel clearly sees what’s at stake in the trial and isn’t leaving any room for error, especially from a third party.

According to XXL, Steel alleges Polo’s actions include “using movements with his hands” and “threatening the prosecutors as well as the jurors.”

Steel says Polo’s actions will hinder “Thug’s constitutional right to a fair trial that is not prejudiced.”

In the video above, you can see YSL Polo with his lawyer Siri Chad Jimenez making questionable movements and reportedly Judge Ural Glanville isn’t buying whatever Polo is trying to sell and will have a hearing to get to the bottom of his behavior.

If Steel has his way, YSL Polo, whose real name is Cordarius Dorsey, will be severed from the case.

This whole ordeal is just another delay in a case that will already last longer than expected. Needless to say, any upcoming made-for-TV movie about the trial will have more than enough material to pull from.