Bossip Video

Young Thug’s lawyers are hoping to end the YSL RICO saga after filing a motion to have the case dismissed with the help of the statute of limitations.

As we roll into July Young Thug’s YSL RICO case is still dragging with the jury selection process still underway. In the eight months since it started, there have been more plot twists than expected. Gunna and several others who were wrapped up in the indictment are free after accepting Alford plea deals. However, Young Thug is still fighting for his freedom with little success.

According to XXL, Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel is hoping to get his freedom back using the statute of limitations to have the case tossed. Not only that, but Steel is requesting the dismissal of RICO Charges for all of the YSL co-defendants.

“In order to satisfy the crime of RICO conspiracy, the prosecution must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that at least one (1) overt act was committed in furtherance of the conspiracy within the Statute of Limitations,” states the motion. “To satisfy the Statute of Limitations, the overt act must have occurred within five (5) years of the filing of the Bill of Indictment with the Clerk of Court.” “Approximately overt act numbers 62 through 191 are alleged to have occurred on a date within five (5) years of May 9, 2022, the date of the original Bill of Indictment as well as the re- Indictment,” continues the motion. “The re-indictment was filed with the Fulton County Clerk of Court on August 5, 2022.” “Both the original Indictment as well as the re-Indictment have overt acts numbers 1 through approximately 61 with a date more than five (5) years before the return of the Indictment,” continues the motion. “Since overt acts numbers 1 through about 61 are outside of the five (5) year Statute of Limitations, these overt acts cannot support a conviction of Mr. Williams (or any of the accused) since said overt acts are outside of the five (5) year Statute of Limitations.”

Many could see this move as a Hail Mary for Steel who is desperately trying to free his clients. However, it’s important to remember that the indictment includes charges from the early 2010s.

Steel says in his closing that any crimes before May 2017 should legally be thrown out by the judge.

“The inclusion of any overt act dated before approximately May 2017, is other crime evidence barred by the applicable Statute of Limitations and is prejudicial to Mr. Williams and has no probative value. Hence, same must be stricken from this Indictment pursuant to this Special Demurrer/Statute of Limitations Plea in Bar.”

The likelihood of the case being dismissed seems slim but as we’ve seen during this case, anything is possible.

While Mr. Steel waits to hear the outcome of the motion, Thugger has unleashed the deluxe version of his Business Is Business album. The deluxe includes the long-awaited release of “Money” featuring Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj which you can hear below.