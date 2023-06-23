Bossip Video

Young Thug releases his new album Business Is Business while still incarcerated in Cobb County Jail and seemingly addresses Gunna.

Since May of last year, Young Thug has been locked inside Cobb County jail and facing a massive RICO indictment alleging that his YSL record label is actually a gang that’s committed numerous crimes. Since his arrest, there have been numerous twists and turns in the case, including Thug’s mentee/ label mate Gunna taking an Alford Plea to regain his freedom. Technically, an Alford Plea isn’t “snitching” but in the court of public opinion, it’s been likened to that notion.

Last week, Gunna released his new album amid the allegations and denied snitching.

Moments after his album was released, Young Thug announced his upcoming project Business Is Business which debuted on Thursday. Before its official release, audio surfaced of Thugger allegedly telling Lil Baby and Lil Durk to respond to Gunna on his album.

Numerous people believe it’s false and another case of A.I. technology spreading misinformation.

Ultimately neither Baby nor Durk ended up on the project, the official tracklist however is stacked with other guest features.

1. Parade on Cleveland Ft. Drake 2. Money On The Dresser 3. Gucci Grocery Bag 4. Cars Bring Me Out Ft. Future 5. Wit Da Racks Ft. 21 Savage, Travis Scott & Yak Gotti 6. Uncle M 7. Abracadabra Ft. Travis Scott 8. Went Thru It 9. Oh U Went Ft. Drake 10. Want Me Dead Ft. 21 Savage 11. Hellcat Kenny Ft. Lil Uzi Vert 12. Mad Dog 13. Jonesboro 14. Hoodie Ft. BSlime & Lil Gotit 15. Global Access Ft. Nate Ru

A song picking up traction on social media is, “Jonesboro.” On it, fans think Thug is talking about Gunna and accusing him of “telling” by being a snitch.

“N***a told and he was my homiе, I can’t miss him/ Ain’t nobody feel him.”

Play

The album is of course a collection of throw-away records but still a decent listen with great guests.

You can listen to the album by clicking the link below.