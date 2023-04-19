Bossip Video

The YSL RICO trial continues to be an SNL skit-adjacent mess after one attorney claimed that the presiding Judge is “capping” and another was almost jailed over a lunch order.

Young Thug and YSL’s RICO trial is turning out to be must-see television amid the drama, delays, and all-around pure chaos. April marks the fourth month of jury selections and thus far the process has dragged on with jurors having little regard for their court duty. One juror skipped out on the court for a lavish vacation, another was jailed for filming and one allegedly leaked information to news outlets. Now it seems the defense attorneys are taking their turn showing out in the courtroom.

Defense Attorney Justin Hill was seen in court calling Judge Glanville a liar in the most Atlanta way possible.

“I was just saying it’s just not true,” Hill told Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville. “It’s cap, to be honest.”

According to HNHH, the professionalism went out the window again when attorneys Anastassios Manettas and Eric R. Johnson refused to buy lunch for all the lawyers on the case.

As punishment, Glanville ordered them to complete a 17-page essay on “the importance of professionalism,” and “treating one’s opponents with civility”.

Attorneys In The YSL RICO Trial Prep For The Longest Case In County History While Receiving Minimal Pay

Before the jury selection process in January, the YSL case was forecasted to be the longest trial in Fulton County history. Now with all the added shenanigans, it’s likely the forecast wasn’t even close to its prediction. Attorney Justin Hill reportedly signed on to the case for a little over $7,000 and now will receive $15,000. Even with doubled pay, Hill claims he’d be better off in fast food as the trial could last years.

“For at least a year’s worth of full-time work, that’s essentially less than minimum wage…to be honest, I could make more money working at Chick-fil-A as a cashier,” Hill told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

By the time this trial ends, it will need its own Netflix special.

If the lead-up is this entertaining, the actual trial may be too much for anyone to fathom.