Lord, please lose of us these twos antics once and for all. AMEN!

During part 1 of Wednesday’s Married At First Sight reunion, in between hearing about the continued success of three couples, two ill-paired exes gave the world a show.

Paige and Chris chatted with host Kevin Frazier about their tumultuous marriage and Chris admitted that he was “disgusted” his own behavior. He also admitted that he and Paige, the woman whom he’s not even attracted to and who he toxically taunted, “went to counseling to reconcile.”

Ultimately and unsurprisingly however the counseling didn’t work.

“The only reason we are not together now is that Chris Williams II is immature and I am not deserving of a woman of her caliber at this point in my life,” said Chris. “I just don’t think that we are meant for each other,” said Paige.

Paige also likened her wedding to a funeral.

That’s not all, however, while Chris was giving well-rehearsed answers to Kevin Frazier, something the host noticed himself, he dodged questions about whether he was still in love with his ex-fiancée Mercedes and whether Mercedes still has the car, the brand new Mercedes, that he bought her.

Later Chris turned up the drama even more when his (now ex)spiritual advisor Pastor Dwight popped up. While speaking on his issues with the Pastor, the man of God surprisingly showed up and Chris was stunned.

Chris was PEEVED that the Pastor previously talked to Paige about their ill-fated nuptials and he was particularly pissed that the Pastor was there in person.

Still, despite the tension, the Pastor kept it cool.

“I would say to Chris that my intention has always been to be a spiritual mentor to him and I feel like I pulled back from you when I did not feel like you were receiving,” said the clergy member on the #MAFS reunion. “To you Chris, regardless of this I always told you that I love you and I always wish the best for you.”

Chris however called “BS” on the Pastor’s words and when Pastor Dwight said that Chris “doesn’t like correction”, Chris blew up.

“I’ll take the help of Pastor Cal but Pastor Dwight, I ain’t got nothing for him!” said Chris.

He later stormed out and challenged the holy man to a fight.

“We could get it cracking bro, I swear to God. Disrespectful a** motherf**** if you got an issue come to the motherf***ing parking lot.”

Chris and all these “fight” challenges, knowing damn well…

Nevermind.

Did YOU watch the #MAFS season 12 reunion?

Part 2 of the Married at First Sight reunion airs on Lifetime Wednesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. EST.