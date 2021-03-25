Bossip Video

Derrick Jaxn is that you in a three-piece suit playing pool with Paige???

Another day, another moment of Chris Williams wasting everyone’s time. On the latest episode of Married At First Sight viewers were appalled to see Chris up to his old toxic tricks, this time gaslighting Paige Banks for “poor communication.”

As previously reported the couple hit “reset” on their ill-matched marriage despite Paige previously saying that their dysfunctional matrimony that includes “lack of attraction” despite daily sex and a pregnant ex-fiancee, “no longer serves her.”

Later, the two had bible study that included Chris bringing Paige fried chicken seemingly to soften the blow that he bought his pregnant ex a brand new Mercedes Benz so the King or Queen she’s carrying can “ride in a chariot.”

****SIGH******

Despite hearing yet another F-boy bombshell, Paige pushed through (again) and sadly but unsurprisingly, got embarrassed (again.)

This week after an absolutely unnecessary game of basketball…

and a ridiculous three-piece suited pool game [seriously, why did he wear that again?!], Chris gaslit Paige and accused her of being a poor communicator.

Mind you, this is the same man who said texting or calling her once a day “feels forced.” Now suddenly, Paige’s communication is a problem for him.

When Paige noted that she wanted more consistency in communication Chris flipped it and accused Paige of actually ignoring him, not the other way around.

“It shouldn’t be this hard to communicate with someone you like. That’s been my problem with you, communication,” said Chris. “From a communication standpoint, I just don’t feel like you’re trying.”

He then rambled on and on about them “not doing a good job at being spouses” and said that his emotional needs weren’t being met. That truly set Paige off.

“I’m saying. You don’t respect me, that’s what it is,” said Paige. “I don’t respect you? I do respect you. Yeah, we married. I don’t know who you are, you don’t know who I am. We don’t communicate!” said Chris. “I can’t even focus on building what we’re building because you don’t even answer the freaking phone. I don’t have s*** to say in person because you ain’t got s*** to say off the camera.”

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.

Chris concluded that they don’t have a connection, and said he was “out”, and “gone” mentally.

“If it’s not real now then it’s not gonna be real after,” said Chris before declaring that they were at a dead end AGAIN.

Paige was then left to celebrate their one-month anniversary alone and she tortuously watched their wedding video by herself.

In case you think there’s a smidgen of hope that these two are FINALLY finished, we hate to break it to you, but there might be more to come.

The MAFS midseason trailer showed Chris confessing that he “loves Paige” despite him treating her like dirt, gaslighting her, calling her unattractive, and playing mind games. Next episode he’ll also be seen telling his mom that he wants a divorce.

Paige, take off your helmet of salvation and LEAVE, please. It’s been time, sis.

Did YOU watch the latest episode of #MAFS??? What did YOU think about Paige and Chris seemingly breaking up, again???