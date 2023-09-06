Bossip Video

Meanwhile, in the Tylerperryverse…

Social media is buzzing over Sistas star KJ Smith and All The Queen’s Men star Skyh Black‘s extravagant wedding featuring Beyoncé-esque performances by the bride, a Lil Mo serenade, multiple outfit changes, seductive gyrations by the groom, thee grand entrance of all grand entrances, and much more.

In multiple videos posted online, the newlyweds can be seen having a ball in front of family, friends, and costars who turned up the Tally way during the poppin’ reception.

At one point, the bride went full Beyoncé with her very own ‘Renaissance’ World Tour-style performance featuring a rowdy ‘Knuck If You Buck’ dance routine.

Known for his pelvic-thrusting proclivities, Skyh, dressed in all white with a mean set of boots, gave his bride a sexy wedding dance she’ll never forget.

Naturally, Twitter X users had a lot to say about the the over-the-top affair bursting with interesting choices based on video clips circulating online.

While some swooned over the celebration of Black Love, others weren’t feeling the heart-eyed couple’s extraness at their own wedding.

But, to be fair, maybe extraness was the point?

The unbothered newlyweds previously made headlines with their co-ed “Smith To Black, The Black Experience” bachelorette party hosted by All The Queens Men actress/media maven Rashan Ali.

Clad in all-white with her exquisite abs on full display, Smith was joined by her Sistas costars Novi Brown, Mignon Von as well as Eva Marcille and Tyler’s Perry‘s Zatima stars Crystal Renee Haslett, Devale Ellis, and Nzinga Imani.

During the bash, Skyh surprised his bride-to-be with a sexy strip tease straight out of the All The Queens Men bootcamp.

Oh yes, a timeeee was had.

What are your thoughts on the wedding? Too much or perfectly fine? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hyseria over the EXTRAvagant wedding on the flip.