While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles, another familiar face was also in the building.

Travis Scott was spotted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood the same night his ex made her first public appearance with her rumored boo, Timothée Chalamet.

The rapper joined the laundry list of other A-list celebs in attendance for Beyoncé’s birthday show, with big names including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Kelly Rowland, and more coming out to celebrate the legend’s 42nd birthday.

In clips shared on Twitter after the concert, the rapper could be seen walking with some of his friends along the main floor of SoFi Stadium, which garnered a lot of cheers from the crowd. The video showed the father of two dressed in all black before he was spotted later on Swizz Beatz’s Instagram Story standing near Kris Jenner’s longtime partner Corey Gamble, Lil Durk, and Jay-Z.

After five years of an on-again, off-again romance, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s breakup was confirmed in January of this year. Together, the couple share two kids: 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire.

While Travis was spotted making his way through the crowd, Kylie could be seen in a VIP section, packing on the PDA with her new man all night long. In footage obtained by TMZ, the Kylie Cosmetics founder kissed and cuddled the actor all night long, not being able to keep their hands off one another as Bey performed for nearly three hours.