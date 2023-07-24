Social media is buzzing over Blaxploitation Sci-Fi Comedy They Cloned Tyrone centered around an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) that uncovers a widespread Government C-O-N-spiracy in urban cities across the country.

Think Stranger Thangs with a sprinkle of Undercover Brother, Black Dynamite, Scooby Doo, and Get Out. And yes, you should believe the hype.

“There’s something about us being able to be silly about aspects of our culture that makes me laugh,” said Boyega in an interview with EW. “Blaxploitation films always represented movies that let us express ourselves, and we could just look snazzy and do cool s***. It didn’t matter if we knew kung fu. It just all made sense with the music, with the vibes. I’m just proud to at least be a part of something that pays homage to that.”

Peep the trippy trailer below:

In one of the buzziest promo campaigns in recent memory, Boyega walked the ABFF premiere carpet as multiple versions of himself and interviewed his clone ‘Fontaine’ in a video you can view below:

There also was a surprise performance by Juvenile at the They Cloned Tyrone party during Essence Fest, a fully customized They Cloned Tyrone donk created the Donkmaster himself, and exclusive pop-ups with boxes of that chicken in multiple cities.

Directed by Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone also stars David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr., and Kiefer Sutherland.

‘Some of this stuff makes me uncomfortable, so I know some other people are going to be uncomfortable,’ said Taylor about the film in an interview with the New York Times. We’ve had test screenings where people said, “I understand that it’s satire but I just don’t like seeing that.” And I think that’s totally fair. But you have to make peace with that if you’re even going to explore these subjects at all. The second you have anybody eating fried chicken onscreen, you are in somewhat of a danger zone. I legit know people who say, “I don’t eat chicken in front of white people.” But I don’t know a way to explore this stuff without putting the images on the screen. Hopefully, this is a story and these are characters that people will want to engage with. And, if you do, you might see that some of these stereotypes are deconstructed and things are more than meets the eye. But if that’s not your experience, who am I to tell you you’re wrong? I don’t want people to think that there’s only one way for the movie to be interpreted.’

What was your fave scene from the film? Do you think it’s an instant classic? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets from the They Cloned Tyrone premiere on the flip.