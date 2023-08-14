Megan Thee Stallion performed for the first time since Tory Lanez’s sentencing and put her haters on blast with a message; “None of that sh*t broke me.”
Megan Thee Stallion’s set at the Outside Lands Festival on Sunday, August 13, marked a new era of Traumazine triumph. It marks her first appearance since Tory received a 10-year sentence for shooting her in 2020. Megan’s victory lap is just getting started as the fun-size felon settles into L.A. County Jail.
The Grammy winner stunned in a corseted magenta bodysuit adorned in pearls with a matching glove and tights. Of course, her flowing hair matched with hot pink perfection.
After years of harassment and misinformation, Megan announced that she would let the facts do the talking in court. Now that the case finally closed, she’s speaking out.
I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT 👌🏾| Megan Thee Stallion with a message for the haters during her performance at the Outside Lands Festival today.
“I just wanna say… F*CK all my haters! None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me.” pic.twitter.com/5Cb6Nj4Ivy
— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) August 14, 2023
“I just wanna say… F*ck all my haters! None of that sh*t you was doing or saying broke me,” the “Savage” star declared.
Let's Let the Record Show that BUN B Is one of the FEW Legendary Male Rappers Who Actually held Torey Lanez Accountable for Shooting Megan THEE Stallion. Don't the Gaslighting that'll occur to day distract from that pic.twitter.com/dTawWMKZTh
— B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) August 8, 2023
The haters weren’t just ignorant internet trolls and bloggers in the imprisoned Pipsqueak’s pockets. Fellow rappers like Drake, DaBaby, 50 Cent, and Cam’Ron jumped on Tory’s itty-bitty bandwagon of maliciously targeting Megan.
Megan went on to thank her die-hard Hotties for supporting her through everything. She served a stellar show packed with her chart-topping hits and fan favorites like “Body,” “Freak Nasty,” “NDA,” and “Big Ole Freak.” Watch some clips of Thee Stallion’s show-stopping set below.
Megan Thee Stallion performing “Body” today at the Outside lands festival💗🔥 pic.twitter.com/9EOK7lgCXH
— megan is my all might🥇🦹🏾♀️ (@galacticstalli) August 14, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion performing “Freak Nasty” at the Outside Lands Music Festival. pic.twitter.com/JVGMjB2LRs
— Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) August 14, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion performing “NDA” today at the Outside lands festival ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/EsU8elD4OE
— megan is my all might🥇🦹🏾♀️ (@galacticstalli) August 14, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion performing “Big Ole Freak” at the Outside Lands Music Festival. pic.twitter.com/bGIUTMVsPr
— Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) August 14, 2023
While Meg reclaims her place at the top of the rap game, Tory Lanez is claiming a cot in his jail cell.
Check out what Tory Lanez’s life is like in L.A. County Jail after the flip!
Inside Tory Lanez’s L.A. County Jail Custody After His 10-Year Prison Sentencing
Regardless of what the haters, misinformed fans, allegedly paid-off bloggers, Mario, or Iggy Azealia have to say, Tory Lanez is back behind bars for a long stretch. TMZ reports details of Tory’s new accommodations after his sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
I still can’t believe Tory Lanez SHOT Megan Thee Stallion and some people are more upset that he was found guilty and sentenced and NOT THAT HE SHOT HER!!!
— Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) August 9, 2023
As BOSSIP previously reported, a judge sentenced Tory Lanez to 10 years for assault with a semiautomatic handgun, gross negligence in discharging his firearm, and having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
Law enforcement told TMZ that Tory began his stint in the administrative segregation unit. After the high-profile case, he can’t safely mix with the general population just yet.
For now, he can only leave his cell for two hours a day. He still has to spend that entire time alone. When it comes to recreation time, he gets three hours of fresh air per week.
The L.A. County Jail cell is temporary for Tory, who will likely move within a month. After Tory’s transfer to an intake center, the state will share the prison where he’ll serve those 10 years.
The vindictive and vertically challenged convict assured fans that the circumstances won’t “intimidate” or “eliminate” him.
