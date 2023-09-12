Sexyy SZN
“Pound Town” prophetess Sexyy Red stole the show during the NFL’s highly anticipated Monday Night Football showdown between the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets and reigning AFC East Champion Buffalo Bills.
SKEEYEE pic.twitter.com/zZLH2Ay3V0
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 11, 2023
The emerging star had a timeee flashing stacks of cash, taking pics with literally everybody, and sexyying up the sidelines as a special guest of the NY Jets.
At one point, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner came over to take pics with the rapper whose hit single “SkeeYee” was embraced as the team’s turn up anthem.
Thank You @nyjets for my first football game!! 🫶🏽🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ts40Agw8Ra
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 12, 2023
The chart-climbing single went viral after being played during Jets practice on an episode of hit HBO series “Hard Knocks.”
https://twitter.com/The220Podcast/status/1699917808740516144
Sexyy’s star continues to rise after the release of smash hit single “Pound Town” and follow-up remix featuring Nicki Minaj which set the tone for her latest hit “SkeeYee.”
The lead single off her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape recently broke into the Billboard 100 ahead of her headlining tour that kicks off on October 16th at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston.
https://t.co/5K6RTw4htE pic.twitter.com/tRCIc6t8P3
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 12, 2023
Until then, you can catch her taking crowds to pound town on Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour, talking her isht on major remixes, and trending with her carefree shenanigans.
Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour makes stops across the U.S. in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at The Fillmore on November 29.
Did you think Sexyy Red would blow up like this? Will you be copping tickets to her tour? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her Monday Night Football debut on the flip.
sexyy red really for the people 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/knHcqKa9lM
— ✰ (@SSZEXXYY) September 12, 2023
Sexyy Red without a stack is like Flavor Flav without a clock https://t.co/jsEzQeov8H
— Black Marlins Man 🫡 (@ampaveli) September 12, 2023
That Stack Of Money Sexy Red Be Holdin pic.twitter.com/lYIPqR5BAV
— Leezy (@DJLeezy) September 12, 2023
We living baby!!! pic.twitter.com/CngMvddfbw
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 12, 2023
We gotta get Sexy Red a rush card https://t.co/8L7BzB1CAg
— 😎 🆗🆒 The Invisible Bully (@Invisibl3_Bully) September 12, 2023
that stack of money is really sexy red emotional support animal 😂😂
— Mrs. Ho You Fat (@BigMommaMack) September 12, 2023
WE WON BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/VOwrgT9uul
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 12, 2023
sexyy red got the most star quality I’ve seen in years like michael jackson level
— FONTANA* (@fontana500) September 12, 2023
WE WON THE SUPERBOWL!!!
— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 12, 2023
