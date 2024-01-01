Bossip Video
Join us as we dig in the archives to Celebrate Hip-Hop turning 50 with our list of 50 dope moments in hip-hop history.

This year is a monumental one for our culture and hip-hop in general. A little genre that started in the Bronx would go on to dominate the world and dictate what’s hot and what’s not worldwide. Often imitated but never duplicated this thing of ours is here to stay. Unfortunately, some of the pioneers left us too soon yet their contributions will live on forever through film and video.

We figured why not take a trip down memory lane and revisit 50 of the most iconic moments in hip-hop. Celebrate the final day of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary over the next five pages.

50 Iconic Moments In Hip-Hop History

These moments are in no particular order but all are significant when we talk about hip-hop. These are the moments that inspired a generation and pushed our culture forward. If you were lucky enough to experience some of these you know just how beautiful they were for something that wasn’t even accepted at first. Furthermore, hip-hop was the underdog and is now the determining factor in what is cool and what isn’t.

Tupac Sign’s To Death Row & Releases The Iconic “California Love” Video After Release From Jail

Young Dolph Survives 100 Shots and Releases Bulletproof

Lil Wayne Released After Serving 1 Year At Rikers Island

Rappers Boycott The 1989 Grammy Awards

DaBrat Makes History Becoming The First Female Solo Artist To Go Platinum

TLC Brings Safe Sex To The Forefront Of Hip-Hop Amid Raising STD Rates


DMX Makes History Becoming The First Only Artist To Release Two No. 1 Hip-Hop Albums In A Year

Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize For DAMN.

Lauryn Hill Wins Five Grammys In One Night

Dr. Dre Sells Beats by Dre To Apple For $3 Billion

Kanye West’s infamous “George Bush Doesn’t Care About Black People” statement

Suge Knight Disses Diddy During The Source Awards

If hip-hop was the Marvel Universe this would be the nexus moment that happens in every universe that can’t be undone. It changes the trajectories of several people and pushes hip-hop further into the forefront of entertainment. After all, drama sells, and very well at that.

Andre 3000’s infamous “The South Got Something To Say”

Nas Vs Jay-Z

Brawl Breaks Out During The 2000 Source Awards

TI Calls Out Lil’ Flip During Birthday Bash

Three 6 Mafia Wins An Oscar For A Song About Pimpin

Kool Herc Throws a Back-to-School Jam That Would Be Seen As The “Birth” Of Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X Makes Grammy History Becoming The First Openly Gay Rapper To Become Nominated

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent Headline The Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show

Run DMC & Aerosmith Cross Genres For “Walk This Way”

2 Live Crew’s Banned In The U.S.A Becomes First Album To Receive “Parental Advisory” Sticker

Yo! MTV Raps Premiers In 1998

Rick Rubin & Russell Simmons Create Def Jam Records

Cash Money & Ruff Ryders Embark On US Tour

The Up In Smoke Tour Featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Xzibit, Warren G and Nate Dogg

Kanye West Headlines Coachella 2011

Drake Releases “Back To Back” Amid Beef With Meek Mill Over Ghostwriting Allegations

Kanye & Jay-Z Release Watch The Throne

ICE-T Joins Law & Order SUV

Lil Wayne Reveals He Wants Off Cash Money Then Takes Birdman To Court & Wins

Nipsey Hussle Sells 1000 Copies Of His Crenshaw Mixtape For $1000

Ice-T Becomes Hip-hop’s First Big-Time Rapper Turned Actor In New Jack City

Snoop Dogg Beats His Murder Case

Lil Kim Releases The Video For “Crush On You”

DJ Screw opens Houston record store “Screwed Up Records & Tapes”

Eminem Releases The Movie 8 Mile

DJ Drama & DJ Don Cannon Raided By The Feds Over Mixtapes

Soulja Boy Delivers The First Viral Hit With “Crank Dat”

Lil Wayne Releases Tha Carter III & Sells A Million Copies First Week

Nicki Minaj Steals The Spotlight On Kanye West’s “Monster”

Chief Keef “I Don’t Like” Ushers In A New Sound & Generation Of Hip-Hop

XXL’s 2016 Freshman Cover Ushers In Yet Another Change In Hip-Hop

LL Cool J’s Gap Commercial While Wearing FUBU

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Debuts on NBC

The Deaths Of 2Pac & Biggie

Virgil Abloh Becomes The First Black Creative Director At Louis Vuitton

Cardi B Becomes First Solo Woman To Win Best Rap Album Grammy

Jay-Z Retires Then Returns

50 Cent Drops Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ & Goes On Unprecedented Run

MC Hammer’s Pepsi Ad Paves The Way For Hip-Hops Inclusion In Big Time Marketing & Branding

