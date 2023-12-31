1 of 8 ❯ ❮

As 2023 comes to a close it’s time for BOSSIP’s annual list of top YouTube channels providing the best content on the platform. Currently, we are in the “golden age” of content with podcast mics and video equipment flying off the shelves. Even with the majority of the content being trash, some people have figured out how to captivate the world while building a fan base off of their personality. With the YouTube landscape being more competitive than ever, we always end the year appreciating those who dominated in the space. According to Business of Apps, the platform reportedly reached 2.7 billion active users this year and the platform revealed that 80 million of those users are paid subscribers. Getting the attention of users isn’t easy when there is a wide variety of content to choose from. So let’s take our hats off for those who killed it in 2023.

Mr. Beast Mr. Beast continues to give back and lead the content pack on YouTube every year and 2023 was no different. Joe Budden TV Joe Budden grabbed new co-hosts and keep the train running in 2023 and depending on who you ask the Network might be better than ever.

The Pat McAfee Show The Pat McAfee show has always dominated YouTube but this year found its way onto ESPN prime time television. Even with the addition to ESPN, the show still feeds its loyal YouTube following and even has Alabama head coach Nick Saban drop by weekly. Quan Car content made a resurgence in 2023 and Quan provided more the enough content while buying multiple cars and taking the audience for a ride. Law & Crime Network From the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case to the trial of Tory Lanez and everything in between, Law & Crime has been putting in work this year.

Kai Cenat When it comes to the culture there is only one person who has dominated the culture and outpaced the others and that’s Kai Cenat. He often has celebrities on his stream but it’s personality that’s paved the way to the top of the YouTube mountain. Emily D. Baker Emily D. Baker did a great job this year breaking down the legal lawsuits involving high-profile celebrities in California. The former always offers up hard facts and she breaks down every case with her expertise on the legal system.

Vice News Vice News’ YouTube channel has done a phenomenal job reporting on things that might not make mainstream media. Additionally, they have shone a light on matters that could impact us sooner rather than later. Stephen A. Smith Stephen A. Smith has so many jobs that it’s hard to keep up. Even with his insane schedule he still finds time to feed his YouTube family with fresh content and polarizing hot takes.

Duke Dennis Duke is part of the AMP network along with Kai Cenat and just like the aforementioned, his personality and swagger seem to have YouTube in a chokehold. He’s also a favorite of the ladies. Mr. Make It Happen We’ve all used YouTube for a few cooking tips and Mr. Make It Happen’s YouTube channel is a go-to page for all things food. GQ Sports GQ Sports had a strong year featuring our favorite athletes. From going undercover online, to athletes breaking down their favorite tattoos, GQ Sports’ content provided hours of entertainment.

RDB LA One thing celebrities love is cars and RDB LA is a go-to shop for repairs . Luckily, they open their doors and YouTube channel for us to watch the process. ICEBOX If you’re popping, you have got to get your diamond game right, which means visiting ICEBOX. They have uploaded content nonstop all year of your favorite celebrities buying icy jewelry. Cheryl Porter Vocal Coach As the world’s #1 vocal coach Cheryl has taught the world of YouTube a few things to spice up their shower performances. She’s so popular that this year, she crossed the milestone of 10 million subscribers.

