A GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist is taking the stage for a historic one-night-only orchestral concert experience.

Metro Boomin will take the stage on October 26 in Los Angeles for Red Bull Symphonic, a sizzling show that “brings together today’s most exciting and influential artists with a full-scale symphonic orchestra.” A press release reports that Metro Boomin will perform alongside conductor Anthony Parnther and the Symphonic Orchestra inside the legendary Dolby Theatre.

“I’m very excited to be part of such an amazing music moment with Red Bull,” said Metro Boomin via a statement “I have a deep love and appreciation for orchestral music, which can be heard in many of the records I’ve produced. Now, with Red Bull Symphonic, we’re able to reimagine a whole body of work that I’m proud of in a live show with the talent of the Symphonic Orchestra, which has always been a dream of mine that I’m finally seeing come to life.”

Red Bull Symphonic featuring Metro Boomin marks the program’s second installment in the U.S., after its inaugural sold-out show with Rick Ross last year at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

BOSSIP was in attendance for the show that featured Ross performing alongside the renowned all-Black symphony Orchestra Noir, the revered Sainted trap choir, and GRAMMY award-winning violinist

Tickets for Metro Boomin’s Red Bull Symphonic experience went on sale today, September 15 via Ticketmaster. For more information, visit https://win.gs/SYMPHONICLA.

The Red Bull Symphonic show with Metro Boomin is created in partnership with Red Bull and NVE Experience Agency.

