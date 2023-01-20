Peeriod! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Reactions To Yung Miami Admitting She Enjoys Golden Showers

Peeriod!

Social media is dripping with mixed reactions over Yung Miami admitting to enjoying golden showers during a raunchy convo with OG City Girl Trina on the latest episode of Caresha Please.

In the now viral clip, Caresha admits to enjoying a likkle smash session tinkle during a game of “Resha Roulette” that puts players who draw certain cards in the hot seat.

When Caresha pulled a card about “liking golden showers” (the act of urinating on someone during sex), things took a turn as the the City Girl got extra explicit and admitted to enjoying the fetish.

“It say take a shot if you like golden showers, I do,” said Miami while blushing. “Like when a guy pees on you? Everywhere?” asked Trina. “I just like it. I don’t know, it just do something to me,” responded Miami. “Is that the same as squirting?” asked Trina. “I give ’em, I give ’em. I’ve never experienced that. I’m all about trying new things though.” “It’s fun,” said Miami. “You know when you’re drunk? They pee in your butt, pee in your p***y, it depends. You can pee on me in the shower, pee on me once you’re c*mming, it just depends on how the night’s flowing.”

Naturally, the internet exploded with jokes about Miami’s big reveal while dragging her current boo thang or whatever Diddy into the conversation.

In a ridiculous twist, “Pee Diddy” trended across social media in a hilarious development that sparked even more shenanigans across social media.

In a shocker to absolutely no one familiar with the carefee City Girl, Caresha responded to the jokes with unbothered tweets.

And if you somehow missed it, you can watch Caresha confess her love for golden showers below.

