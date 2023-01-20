Peeriod! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Reactions To Yung Miami Admitting She Enjoys Golden Showers

Best Reactions To Caresha Admitting She Enjoys Golden Showers
Social media is dripping with mixed reactions over Yung Miami admitting to enjoying golden showers during a raunchy convo with OG City Girl Trina on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
In the now viral clip, Caresha admits to enjoying a likkle smash session tinkle during a game of “Resha Roulette” that puts players who draw certain cards in the hot seat.
Yung Miami saying she likes golden showers is crazy… Pee Diddy go get your girl Caresha. pic.twitter.com/mJskqMCcsw
— muliani (@MulianiEnt) January 20, 2023
When Caresha pulled a card about “liking golden showers” (the act of urinating on someone during sex), things took a turn as the the City Girl got extra explicit and admitted to enjoying the fetish.
“It say take a shot if you like golden showers, I do,” said Miami while blushing.
“Like when a guy pees on you? Everywhere?” asked Trina.
“I just like it. I don’t know, it just do something to me,” responded Miami.
“Is that the same as squirting?” asked Trina. “I give ’em, I give ’em. I’ve never experienced that. I’m all about trying new things though.”
“It’s fun,” said Miami. “You know when you’re drunk? They pee in your butt, pee in your p***y, it depends. You can pee on me in the shower, pee on me once you’re c*mming, it just depends on how the night’s flowing.”
Naturally, the internet exploded with jokes about Miami’s big reveal while dragging her current boo thang or whatever Diddy into the conversation.
Resha Roulette ain't for the weak 🫣
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) January 20, 2023
In a ridiculous twist, “Pee Diddy” trended across social media in a hilarious development that sparked even more shenanigans across social media.
Pee Diddy: "I have to use the bathroom"
Yung Miami: pic.twitter.com/nbSZzBun5b
— Stop the 🧢 (@RonnieThaGreat) January 20, 2023
In a shocker to absolutely no one familiar with the carefee City Girl, Caresha responded to the jokes with unbothered tweets.
Y'all know Idgaf!
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) January 20, 2023
And if you somehow missed it, you can watch Caresha confess her love for golden showers below.
What was your reaction Caresha’s golden admission? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest reactions on the flip.
Pee Diddy: "I have to use the bathroom"
Yung Miami: pic.twitter.com/nbSZzBun5b
— Stop the 🧢 (@RonnieThaGreat) January 20, 2023
Pee Diddy: "I have to use the bathroom…"
Yung Miami: pic.twitter.com/pyMPqLylcY
— muffins means yes lee (@leafcity6) January 20, 2023
Yung Miami when Pee Diddy wastes his pee in the toilet instead of her pic.twitter.com/whURgWp7JE
— Stop the 🧢 (@RonnieThaGreat) January 20, 2023
Pee Diddy: “aight imma go to the bathroom”
Yung Miami: pic.twitter.com/AY34EoVey3
— Nikesha 🪜 (@nikesha_renae) January 20, 2023
Yung Miami when Pee Diddy uses the toilet instead of her:
— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) January 20, 2023
Pee Diddy is trending and this is all I hear pic.twitter.com/H0IpESLjiz
— 🌸 (@iulaiii) January 20, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Pee Diddy pullin up on Caresha with a full bladder like pic.twitter.com/fZtQbaSXPL
— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) January 20, 2023
yung miami when she sees pee diddy pic.twitter.com/hWhEYohLbw
— kalothe1 (@kalothe1) January 20, 2023
Why yall calling Young Miami "Pee Diddy" when "Urethra Franklin" was right there? 🤣🥸
— Black CanSayGo (@BlackXtian) January 20, 2023
ugh now watch this ngga ask to pee on me thanks a lot caresha
— BLOCKIANA (@slickjit) January 20, 2023
Why when Caresha said golden showers child I thought she was talking about real gold and not piss 😫😂
— Jones Property Company 🏘 (@Educated517) January 20, 2023
