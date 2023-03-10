Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’

Twitter Reacts To Yung Miami's Guest Role On 'BMF'
Caresha, pleaseeee
*Spoilers Ahead*
BMF fans are buzzing over Yung Miami‘s guest appearance as ‘Deanna’ on the hit series that packed quite the punch ahead of the highly anticipated Season Finale next week.
The City Girl rapper gave fans an exclusive look at her character from the new episode where she played the wife of Meech’s potential Atlanta connect Ty Washington (Mike Merrill).
In her big dramatic scene, Caresha demands to know where her husband is before Meech delivers the bad news that he was killed outside a club.
Caresha it’s giving tubi #bmf pic.twitter.com/EmUGK07L7G
— Supreme’s Tea. (@iamsupremetingz) March 10, 2023
As expected, Twitter exploded with reactions ranging from ‘go girl!’ to ‘this is the worst acting I’ve ever seen’ while Caresha responded to fans on her Twitter timeline.
Y'all see me!??? @bmfstarz
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023
Omgggggg look at meeeeee 🥲🥲 https://t.co/JjuPG3jL9l
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023
Thank you 🥰🥰 https://t.co/6FPEsahcRd
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023
It wasn't funny😒 lol https://t.co/5YBCmqwvoe
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023
Thank you SD 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/CpKVDztPWR
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023
🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It's only the beginning for me! 🤍 https://t.co/YQLld4aqpw
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023
Tyyyyyyy whyyyyyyy!!!! 😢😢😢🥺🥺 https://t.co/7jdt3TNGzx
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023
If I'm crying why y'all laughing??? Y'all play to much 😒
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023
With Freaknik as the backdrop, the action-packed episode swerves left, then right, then left again with the villainous Lamar killing Monique (Kash Doll) for betraying him, Charles’ wife confronting his mistress with a frying pan, and Meech unknowingly stepping into a fight for survival ahead of the series finale next week.
Me when Lamar killed @kashdoll #BMF pic.twitter.com/xiKCHKDZH1
— MrSensational 😈 (@mrrsensational) March 10, 2023
Inspired by true Legends, BMF continues to humanize the choices of the Flenory brothers and their pursuit of the American Dream.
Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, this season delved deeper into the brothers’ complex familial relationships with their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White) who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg) amid their marital woes.
Estranged from his disapproving parents, Meech makes moves to expand the business beyond Detroit which proves to be a shaky gamble with potentially deadly consequences.
How did you feel about Caresha’s big dramatic scene? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Yung Miami’s BMF guest appearance on the flip.
She look like she about to sing a slow song in a Disney movie. pic.twitter.com/Mh0AP3L9Mm
— 3/5 🎈♓️ (@itsKARY_) March 10, 2023
who was caresha acting coach? joseline hernadez? #bmf pic.twitter.com/HCGXfYmRFx
— jaiden (@younggjaiii) March 10, 2023
Caresha Bassett did the thing. https://t.co/aXws9eDD2s
— 3/5 🎈♓️ (@itsKARY_) March 10, 2023
Caresha acting on that last scene of #BMF had me like 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/poJ5D2nzUH
— Chris P. Bacon (@jugggfinesse) March 10, 2023
caresha ion really think you should act anymore https://t.co/MESiedKegy
— KSM (@yungksm1) March 10, 2023
Live footage of me watchin caresha act#bmf #BMF #BMFSTARZ pic.twitter.com/v77yyfQkcE
— LEFT EYE N AALIYAH DEFENSE (@pharaohroyalty2) March 10, 2023
whoever said caresha should be in bmf need they ass beat she can’t act at all
— Regg (@ReggLB) March 10, 2023
Yung Miami had 5 lines on that episode and it might have been the worst acting I’ve ever seen #bmf
— Tobzilla (@tobzillaortobz) March 10, 2023
That's What We Waited 9 Weeks To See Yung Miami Do ??? #BMFSTARZ #bmf pic.twitter.com/ccjNM6nsM7
— Drizzy Drizzyy (@DrizzyyDrizz) March 10, 2023
-
