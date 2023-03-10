Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’

Caresha, pleaseeee

BMF fans are buzzing over Yung Miami‘s guest appearance as ‘Deanna’ on the hit series that packed quite the punch ahead of the highly anticipated Season Finale next week.

The City Girl rapper gave fans an exclusive look at her character from the new episode where she played the wife of Meech’s potential Atlanta connect Ty Washington (Mike Merrill).

In her big dramatic scene, Caresha demands to know where her husband is before Meech delivers the bad news that he was killed outside a club.

As expected, Twitter exploded with reactions ranging from ‘go girl!’ to ‘this is the worst acting I’ve ever seen’ while Caresha responded to fans on her Twitter timeline.

Omgggggg look at meeeeee 🥲🥲 https://t.co/JjuPG3jL9l — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

Thank you SD 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/CpKVDztPWR — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The more they hate the more opportunities come!! It's only the beginning for me! 🤍 https://t.co/YQLld4aqpw — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

If I'm crying why y'all laughing??? Y'all play to much 😒 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 10, 2023

With Freaknik as the backdrop, the action-packed episode swerves left, then right, then left again with the villainous Lamar killing Monique (Kash Doll) for betraying him, Charles’ wife confronting his mistress with a frying pan, and Meech unknowingly stepping into a fight for survival ahead of the series finale next week.

Inspired by true Legends, BMF continues to humanize the choices of the Flenory brothers and their pursuit of the American Dream.

Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, this season delved deeper into the brothers’ complex familial relationships with their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White) who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg) amid their marital woes.

Estranged from his disapproving parents, Meech makes moves to expand the business beyond Detroit which proves to be a shaky gamble with potentially deadly consequences.

How did you feel about Caresha's big dramatic scene?