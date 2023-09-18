Bossip Video

Halle Berry is still not happy with Drake using a picture of her getting slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards as cover art, and she’s confirming that they actually had a conversation about it. “He asked me and I said NO,” said the legendary actress.

Last week Drake dropped off his latest offering “Slime You Out” featuring SZA. The song was instantly a hit and is currently competing against SZA’s smash hit “Snooze” on the Hot 100.

The long-awaited collaboration from the exes didn’t come without drama, however. Halle Berry has been vocal about being unhappy with her depiction in the cover art shared by Drake and SZA on Instagram.

Previously, Berry claimed that Drake didn’t ask permission to use the picture. However, now she is singing a different tune and revealing he did in fact ask for her blessing—but she didn’t give it, and he went on to use the picture anyway.

After a fan asked the actress why she was mad about the photo that’s technically “owned by Getty Images,” Berry said that Drake initially reached out to her for permission and she turned him down.

“Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why,” said the offended actress in Instagram comments. “Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f—k you to me. Not cool You get it? ❤️.”

Despite her displeasure, it doesn’t look like the cover art is going anywhere and Drake and SZA did not use her photo on streaming platforms, only on social media.

It seems like Halle Berry isn’t letting this go anytime soon.

What do YOU think about Halle Berry's beef over the "Slime You Out" cover photo?