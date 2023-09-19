Bossip Video

A celebrity couple who met at the fictional Pynk in Chucalissa, Mississippi is showing off the big bash they had for their baby boy.

P-Valley costars turned partners Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley recently posted pics from their son Xi Leí Lepley’s first birthday party.

On Monday, proud mom Miracle shared photos from the safari-themed birthday bash captioned, “XI’S WILD ONE.”

In them, baby Xi is surrounded by extravagant balloons and a backdrop that features an assortment of wild animals.

The baby’s party also featured a bounce house and a food truck.

“You probably won’t remember this , but I will …I LOVE YOU, HAPPY BIRTHDAY SON,” Miracle captioned another set of photos featuring her firstborn.

The pics also featured guests and a magician doing magic tricks.

Miracle Watts and Ty Lepley met in 2021 when they first crossed paths on the set of P-Valley. Rumors swirled for weeks that they were dating before they confirmed their coupledom in October of that year.

In May of 2022, the duo revealed their big baby news via a creative video parodying the film The Notebook.

Miracle posted a video to Instagram along with the caption, “A LOVE STORY,” which showed herself and Ty reenacting a scene from the blockbuster before Mirale’s growing baby bump is finally revealed.

A title card that read, “TO BE CONTINUED” ended the clip.

Baby Xi is the couple’s first child. Lepley also shares two children with his ex-fiancée, April King.

Happy birthday, to Miracle Watts and Ty Lepley’s liddo cutie!