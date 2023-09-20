Kevin Hart is starring in Gran Coramino Tequila’s “Club Coramino” brand campaign, featuring Michael Imperioli and Eniko Hart.
When it comes to celebrity liquor brands a number of them are cash grabs that drinkers wouldn’t want to consume more than once. However, sometimes we get a quality celebrity-backed spirit like Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Tequila.
Kevin stars in the ultra-premium tequila’s latest brand campaign which features their anthemic film that plays on their mantra “Hard Work Tastes Different.”
The film also pays homage to the filming style of Goodfellas and one of the most complex scenes ever filmed, the “one-shot date scene.”
Kevin along with his wife Eniko are seen having a date night alongside the likes of Michael Imperioli from Goodfellas who has a special cameo. The film was directed by Sam Washington and Hartbeat, Hart’s global, multi-platform entertainment company.
The film debuted right as Kevin announced a multi-year partnership between Coramino Tequila and the Philadelphia Eagles. Coramino is officially the luxury tequila of the Eagles and fans can purchase drinks at the Gran Coramino Bar at the stadium.
For now, you can watch the film Club Coramino below and grab a bottle of tequila at your nearest retailer.
