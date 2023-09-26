Bossip Video

Gershun Freeman and his family deserve justice and the latest arrest in his murder case is a good sign that accountability is afoot.

BOSSIP reported on Freeman’s killing back in April and recently provided an update to the story as nine corrections deputies were indicted on various charges ranging from second-degree murder to aggravated assault.

Today, according to Action News 5, we have another arrest that brings the total number of indictments to ten. A “man” named Charles Gatewood has joined the list of correctional cohorts that include, Stevon Jones, Courtney Parham, Damien Cooper, Ebonee Davis, Lareko Elliott, Anthony Howell, Chelsey Duckett, and Jeffrey Gibson as parties who are being held responsible for Freeman’s death.

We look forward to seeing him modeling an orange jumpsuit from the Fall ’23 prison line as soon as possible.

Gershun’s family is speaking out against Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner who has publicly announced that he is deeming his officers innocent and is “standing behind them.” Moreover, Bonner not only believes in his officer’s innocence, but he also explicitly states that he believes their indictment is purely political.

“I want this community to know that I stand with these officers,” Bonner said. “I believe that if I were not running for another office these indictments wouldn’t have happened and I find this despicable.”

A comment like this makes it pretty clear what side of the political aisle Sheriff Bonner lays his head.

According to WREG, Attorney Brice Thomas says plainly and accurately that, “there is nothing political about a homicide.” Another family attorney, Jake Brown, took it a step further.

“The entity responsible for this young man’s death has decided instead to try to make this story about Sheriff Bonner’s reelection,” said Brown.

Lock all of them up and forget where the keys are.