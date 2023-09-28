Bossip Video

We love a good celebrity kiddo cameo!

This past weekend, celebrities and their kids gathered in theatres across the nation to see Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, for a sneak preview ahead of the nationwide premiere on Friday, September 29th.

Amina Buddafly brought her kids to Regal LA Live for the Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Screening on Sep 23.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Heiress Harris, Rich Homie Quan and Kyla Williams, Ralph Pittman, V103’s Shamea Morton, and HGTV’s Married to Real Estate Mike Jackson at AMC Madison Yards on Sep 23.

DJ Khaled’s We The Best Foundation also hosted a special screening in Miami

Here’s more about the movie:

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

We love puppies and we love animation and Paramount truly doesn’t miss. We’re so excited for what’s to come with this film franchise.

At what age do you think it’s ideal to introduce your kids to the movies?

We’ve also got a special featurette from the stars who voiced some of the characters in the film, including Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Rel Howery, Serena Williams and more.

Check it out below!

Play

How do your kids enjoy partaking in movie theater experiences?

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie premieres nationwide on Friday, September 29th.

Are you taking the kids to see it?