Bossip Video

Kris Jenner keeps her kids booked and busy but forced Corey Gamble to fumble a role in Yellowstone because she’s jealous about love scenes.

The hardest hustling show mom isn’t shy about doing what it takes to secure the bag. Everyone knows that the devil works hard, but Kris always seems to work harder. Ray J credited her with micromanaging and brokering the sex tape that made Kim Kardashian a household name. Yet, Kris can’t take the idea of her man filming love scenes with someone else.

On Thursday’s season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, Kris admitted she forced Corey to turn down a role on Yellowstone because she was jealous. Corey was at a family dinner with Kim and Khloé Kardashian in Cabo San Lucas when Kris brought up the slightly sore subject.

“I’m so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone,” Kris said.

“If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star,” Corey teased.

The inside joke shocked Kim. She asked Corey, “They asked you to be on Yellowstone, and you said no?”

“Correct, because I told him to say no,” Kris said, answering for both of them.

Kim questioned her mother standing in the way of an opportunity on the hit Western show. Kris said she forbid Corey’s casting because she “thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship.”

Khloé stirred the pot with a hypothetical for her mom. “But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner (the star of Yellowstone), I’m sure you would take it,” she said.

Without hesitation, the 67-year-old answered, “Oh, that’s a hard yes!”

Kept man Corey joked with Kim & Khloé about getting in the saddle for an audience of one. “Now you know your next role-play! Kevin Costner,” Kim added.

Although Corey laughed it off throughout the conversation, it looked like a major red flag to fans. It seems like the 42-year-old has been happy sharing the good life with Kris since they coupled up shortly after meeting in 2014.

Do you think Corey Gamble should have caved for Kris Jenner or clapped back at the hypo-Kris-y?