What in the Fall Out Boy is happening here?
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler entered his emo Punk Rock era at Media Day where he debuted a silky press, pierced eyebrow, nose, and lips, and painted nails straight out of a dimly-lit Hot Topic in the early 2000s.
Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023
Bam Adebayo: "The whole lip ring is annoying."
Jimmy Butler: "Look, I gotta stay in character."
Bam: "Sh*t. You get a haircut for Media Day."
Jimmy: "This is my halloween." 😂
(via jimmybutler/IG)pic.twitter.com/CvSIyN50fx
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023
Jimmy Butler shows off new look 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yehx6jB8Hb
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 2, 2023
The 6-time All-Star explained (well, kinda) his eccentric new look during a Q&A at the NBA’s annual press event.
“This is my emotional state. I’m one with my emotions so this is what you get,” he said during his solo presser.
“This is my emotional state” 😂 @JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/EBqCMjvolF
— Overtime (@overtime) October 2, 2023
When asked about his favorite emo nickname, he chose the amazing “Ball Out Boy” coined by X user Jasmine L. Watkins.
Ball Out Boy pic.twitter.com/52MTTtboIK
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 2, 2023
I had to ask Jimmy which nickname for his new look was his favorite.
(And stay tuned for Caleb Martin seeing it in person for the first time lol) pic.twitter.com/TbZkyaLog4
— Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) October 2, 2023
Naturally, social media had jokes about Jimmy’s emo look that stirred up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans online.
Jimmy Butler at Media Day:
pic.twitter.com/9CwSgJB8FW
— Sexxy Rob • Rob HaZe (@robhaze) October 2, 2023
Back in August, the lovable baller was rumored to be dating hip-shaking superstar Shakira who we’d LOVE to ask about his new look.
https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1708875627749945565
A source close to the singer told Us Weekly that “they’ve been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks. Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level.”
“He’s ‘different from other men’ she’s dated in the past,” the source continued. “She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship. He’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued.”
As far as we know, the duo is still taking it slow but Shakira is “definitely open to seeing where things go,” according to the source.
As BOSSIP previously reported, rumors swirled over the budding baeship between the two earlier this year after Shakira’s move to Miami.
Soon after, she and Butler began interacting with each other on Instagram and you may have spotted the Colombian superstar attending a number of his games.
During the Miami Heat’s 7-game playoff round against the Boston Celtics, rumors escalated even more when Shakira posted, “Heroic, Extraordinary, Awesome, Team, spelling out the word HEAT,” on her Instagram Story.
Are you feeling Jimmy Butler’s new look? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious social media reactions on the flip.
Jimmy Butler said pic.twitter.com/a2lUljsIRM
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 2, 2023
Jimmy Butler at Media Day:
pic.twitter.com/9CwSgJB8FW
— Sexxy Rob • Rob HaZe (@robhaze) October 2, 2023
Ball Out Boy pic.twitter.com/52MTTtboIK
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 2, 2023
nobody at all:
jimmy butler on media day: https://t.co/TLlPSMMCNe pic.twitter.com/vPMUtkgzpX
— michael doleac (@3MWD__) October 2, 2023
Jimmy Butler after dropping 40 on Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/wh4eujycfI
— Reece (@DefaultReece) October 2, 2023
"Did you get a fresh cut for Media Day?"
Jimmy Butler: pic.twitter.com/x7ALXRjPPa
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 2, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Jimmy Butler this next season pic.twitter.com/W8eObr60Q7
— zaiire 💫 (@_zaiire_) October 2, 2023
Jimmy Butler really said pic.twitter.com/plCV78sv2c
— State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) October 2, 2023
Nobody:
Jimmy Butler at Media Day ‘23: pic.twitter.com/KwRDlckVWK
— Public LEnemy (@LBrothersMedia) October 2, 2023
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
The Internet Is Going NUTS Over Paul Wall’s Transformation Into Seasoned Silver Fox Paulden Wallinski
-
Meagan The 'Missus?' Here's Why Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Sparked Speculation They Got Huckleberry Hitched
-
Travis-Free Glow: Kayla Nicole's Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram
-
Nia Long Calls Out Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress By Name While Blasting Boston Celtics For Exposing 2022 Cheating Scandal
-
When The Mac & Cheese Touches The Yams: Ashanti & Mýa Remind Everyone That They’re 40-FINE In Viral Photo
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.