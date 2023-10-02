What in the Fall Out Boy is happening here?

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler entered his emo Punk Rock era at Media Day where he debuted a silky press, pierced eyebrow, nose, and lips, and painted nails straight out of a dimly-lit Hot Topic in the early 2000s.

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

Bam Adebayo: "The whole lip ring is annoying." Jimmy Butler: "Look, I gotta stay in character." Bam: "Sh*t. You get a haircut for Media Day." Jimmy: "This is my halloween." 😂 (via jimmybutler/IG)pic.twitter.com/CvSIyN50fx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

Jimmy Butler shows off new look 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yehx6jB8Hb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 2, 2023

The 6-time All-Star explained (well, kinda) his eccentric new look during a Q&A at the NBA’s annual press event.

“This is my emotional state. I’m one with my emotions so this is what you get,” he said during his solo presser.

When asked about his favorite emo nickname, he chose the amazing “Ball Out Boy” coined by X user Jasmine L. Watkins.

I had to ask Jimmy which nickname for his new look was his favorite. (And stay tuned for Caleb Martin seeing it in person for the first time lol) pic.twitter.com/TbZkyaLog4 — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) October 2, 2023

Naturally, social media had jokes about Jimmy’s emo look that stirred up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans online.

Jimmy Butler at Media Day:

pic.twitter.com/9CwSgJB8FW — Sexxy Rob • Rob HaZe (@robhaze) October 2, 2023

Back in August, the lovable baller was rumored to be dating hip-shaking superstar Shakira who we’d LOVE to ask about his new look.

https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1708875627749945565

A source close to the singer told Us Weekly that “they’ve been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks. Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level.”

“He’s ‘different from other men’ she’s dated in the past,” the source continued. “She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship. He’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued.”

As far as we know, the duo is still taking it slow but Shakira is “definitely open to seeing where things go,” according to the source.

As BOSSIP previously reported, rumors swirled over the budding baeship between the two earlier this year after Shakira’s move to Miami.

Soon after, she and Butler began interacting with each other on Instagram and you may have spotted the Colombian superstar attending a number of his games.

During the Miami Heat’s 7-game playoff round against the Boston Celtics, rumors escalated even more when Shakira posted, “Heroic, Extraordinary, Awesome, Team, spelling out the word HEAT,” on her Instagram Story.

Are you feeling Jimmy Butler’s new look? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious social media reactions on the flip.