Blueface skated out of serving time, but he’s still on thin ice with a 3-year probation sentence for shooting Kentavious Traylor over a joke in Las Vegas.

Although he originally faced an attempted murder charge, Blue is free to troll the internet and his baby mamas again. KTNV reports the sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in July.

The controversial reality star better keep it cute and mute for the rest of his probation, or he could spend even more than those three years behind bars. A judge gave Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, a suspended sentence of 2-5 years in prison. His reduced charges are for battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the shooting started with a joke the Los Angeles rapper clearly didn’t find funny. On October 8, 2022, Blueface was leaving Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club when Kentavious Traylor recognized him.

Traylor told cops the entourage jumped him after he “remarked on Blueface speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle” and “made an audible joke.” When the man tried to leave in his truck, the beatdown nearly turned deadly.

The group started shooting at Traylor as he sped away, hitting parked cars as he fled for his life. Traylor luckily survived the incident with a graze wound to his hand. However, he says the altercation ruined his life and ability to work.

After Blueface’s sentencing to up to 36 months probation, he is not allowed to have alcohol, drugs, guns, or any other weapons. The sentence prohibited him from contacting the victim. He is also banned from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown unless it’s work-related.

Maybe a break from partying will stop the bitter baby daddy drama between Bluface and his ex Chisean Rock. Fans wondered if he could face new charges or lose his custody battle after posting a nude photo of Chrisean Jr.

