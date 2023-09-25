See Chrisean’s clapback about what really “triggered” Blueface and his “hacked” phone excuse for exposing his son after the flip!

Of course, the stunt Blue pulled devastated Chrisean. She put him on blast for posting their son as retaliation instead of concern about his health.

THIS BABY IS AT RISK AND NEEDS TO BE IN A CARE OF A HOSPITAL #NOW.”

“WHILE YOU GUYS ARE LAUGHING AT #ROCK THIS MANS BABY IS SUFFERING. NO WAY A REAL HOSPITAL ALLOWED THIS CHILD TO LEAVE THEIR SUPERVISION. THIS AIN’T [#ZEUS] THIS IS REAL LIFE,” he wrote.

The viral violation sparked outrage and demands for Child Protective Services to save Chrisean Jr. from BOTH parents. Wack 100 weighed in on Instagram, echoing his client’s accusations about Chrisean not getting the care her son urgently needs.

“It’s my baby so what squabble up,” he wrote in another post.

At first, Blue doubled down to critics. He claimed he did it out of concern for the baby’s health because Chrisean allegedly refused to schedule the necessary surgery. If that’s true, why is he so worried about Lil Baby? The sick child should be the most important issue for both of them.

“This what my son d**k look like an she worried about me an lil baby c*** like bih get our son c*** right then do what you want,” he wrote on the now-deleted post of the graphic picture.

TMZ reports Blueface turned up the toxicity by exposing a picture of the hernia on his son’s genitals to put Chrisean on blast for “neglect.”

The rappers-turned-reality stars’ drama is unfolding publicly once again with their baby boy caught in the middle. It seems like their nasty custody battle started before their son even arrived when the couple split during her pregnancy.

Blueface’s bitter baby daddy beef with Chrisean Rock is hitting a new low after he posted their baby’s genitals online to blame his hernia on her being “a bad mother.” Now he’s conveniently blaming it all on a “stolen” phone and “hacked” Twitter.

Chrisean Reveals Receipts About What “Triggered” Blueface Before Posting Their Baby’s Genitals, Threatens To Report “Pedophile Sh*t”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Chrisean recently announced renaming Chrisean Jr. after Blueface as they work out their co-parenting. As usual, the peace didn’t last long. Chrisean claims deciding to keep the baby’s name and cut ties financially really “triggered” Blue.

The Cali rapper is also clearly feeling some type of way about Lil Baby, despite saying he doesn’t want his ex anymore. She reacted on X (formerly Twitter) with receipts to set the record straight.

“I wanted TO BE THE BIGGER PERSIN N TRY TO FIX THINGS WITH HIM IF I DIDNT TRY HE WOULD HAVE BEEN TRASHING TF OUT MY NAME N TRY SENDING ME THROUGH A MENTAL BREAK DOWN FOR HIS GAIN. NOW U SEE WHY I DID THT VIDEO . I only wanted peace between us so I can keep my baby with no fight,” she wrote. “I separated my check with [zeus] network. I stopping giving him my booking money. I put a crib in name I put me and son first. Now I’m getting the punishment for it he wanted me undo everything I did or he will start threatening me n my kid.”

The “Vibe” rapper also declared that everyone better “get comfortable calling him Chrisean Jr. cuz it’s never changing.”

I separated my check with zues network I stopping giving him my booking money

I put a crib in name

I put me and son first now I’m getting the punishment for it he wanted me undo everything I did or he will start threatening me n my kid — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 25, 2023

I’m not dum I’m not slow his name protects him and also suits him get comfortable calling him Chrisean Jr cuz it’s never changing. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 25, 2023

The new mom put down roots in Baltimore with her family “to stay protected from his spiteful ways.” She also posted screenshots of a conversation seemingly with Blue focused on Lil Baby more than their lil baby. “He hurt bout lil baby so he trynna take my baby,” she explained. “He threatening me without threatening me.”

But let me tell you since he been doing evil shit I knew to have my baby in Baltimore with my family to stay protected from his spiteful ways he ain’t sign no birth certificate and the last name of my kid is MALONE so GO TO BALTIMORE IF U WAN TAKE JR FLY TO BALTIMORE AND SEE . — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 25, 2023

I tried squashing our beef on live …He hurt bout lil baby so he trynna take my baby 😂😂😂😂😂 he literally a weird ass baby Daddy I don’t even know why he keep bringing this man up like he’s the father. He threatening me with out threatening me. pic.twitter.com/VvIxV6uDwt — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 25, 2023

The Baddies East star accused Blueface’s manager Wack 100 of being in on the money grab. She said that using Chrisean Jr. on flight arrangements “triggered” Blue to post the nude photo of the baby’s hernia.

“The next screenshot shows how wen he had to type ‘Chrisean Jr’ to book the flight triggered him. He said f*ck us cuz the name triggered him when he booked my babys flight to come home after his appointment,” Chrisean posted. “If I listened n signed to u all dis will be avoided [when] u could tell that I was capping bout signing n changing my baby name u teamed up with wack to hurt us,” she revealed.

Wait for it the next screenshot shows how wen he had to type “Chrisean Jr” to book the flight triggered him pic.twitter.com/CjkjIyme5a — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 25, 2023

😢😢😢😢😢 he said fuck us cuz the name triggered him wen he booked my babys flight to come home after his appointment pic.twitter.com/rqEse0KhnZ — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 25, 2023

Boom I’m stuck with manipulating a manipulator he think I’m slow or dum bitch I know what’s going on if I listened n signed to u all dis will be avoided wen u could tell that I was capping bout signing n changing my baby name u teamed up with wack to hurt us . — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 25, 2023

Chrisean denied that she was neglecting to get the baby’s surgery or missed doctor appointments. She claimed Blue started playing “bitter” games when he couldn’t get his way and posted their son’s “d*ck for clout.”

Woah woah woah. Blueface and wack100.Blu knows his appointmentis already set with his surgeon. Don’t sit here n lie now 💔 I been making it to all of his appointments in Baltimore. Who got the video of him recording his self at the concert saying I hadda go handle serious matter — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 25, 2023

Devastated 💔 it’s ok Chrisean Jr and I will get through this shit n come out untouched or broken in the end . Who post there sons dick for clout💔😢?. Yo this hurt so bad so u happy to post our sons penis…like bro is this legal ? As a mother do I call this in ? 😭 wtfff — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 25, 2023

The former track star reiterated the details of their recent dysfunction on Instagram Live. She broke down in tears over her “innocent child” caught in the middle.

“You’re not just having me scared. The whole world is scared. We’re all looking at you like, ‘Is he ok over there?’ Does he know what he’s doing?” she said.

Chrisean Rock accuses Blueface of being gay and questions if he is trying to sexually abuse their son. pic.twitter.com/TAcPivAFil — Pop Fish 🐠 (@TheePopFish) September 25, 2023

Chrisean went on to call out a pattern of questionable behavior with Blue’s other son. She accused Blue of posting his other son’s genitals despite the boy begging him not to.

“Now I know why your other son was taking pictures of his d*ck. And when you exposed him to the world, he didn’t want that,” she continued.

Blueface deleted all the tweets about Chrisean and posted that his “twitter was hacked” after someone stole his phone.

My phone was stolen yesterday I just got a new one guys im back my twitter was hacked — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 25, 2023

Sir, why would a hacker expose your child and beef with Chrisean instead of running through your CashApp and famous contacts? Did the hackers get his phone before or after the pressed post about Chrisean having a crush on someone?

Bingo told y’all so…go get yo man rocky Pooh 🍿 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 25, 2023

Good luck trying that excuse against possible criminal charges for violating Chrisean Jr. Hopefully, Chrisean has the support she needs to get her life together and keep baby boy far away from his father’s destructive dysfunction.