Blueface’s bitter baby daddy beef with Chrisean Rock is hitting a new low after he posted their baby’s genitals online to blame his hernia on her being “a bad mother.” Now he’s conveniently blaming it all on a “stolen” phone and “hacked” Twitter.

The rappers-turned-reality stars’ drama is unfolding publicly once again with their baby boy caught in the middle. It seems like their nasty custody battle started before their son even arrived when the couple split during her pregnancy.

TMZ reports Blueface turned up the toxicity by exposing a picture of the hernia on his son’s genitals to put Chrisean on blast for “neglect.”

“This what my son d**k look like an she worried about me an lil baby c*** like bih get our son c*** right then do what you want,” he wrote on the now-deleted post of the graphic picture.

At first, Blue doubled down to critics. He claimed he did it out of concern for the baby’s health because Chrisean allegedly refused to schedule the necessary surgery. If that’s true, why is he so worried about Lil Baby? The sick child should be the most important issue for both of them.

“It’s my baby so what squabble up,” he wrote in another post.

The viral violation sparked outrage and demands for Child Protective Services to save Chrisean Jr. from BOTH parents. Wack 100 weighed in on Instagram, echoing his client’s accusations about Chrisean not getting the care her son urgently needs.

“WHILE YOU GUYS ARE LAUGHING AT #ROCK THIS MANS BABY IS SUFFERING. NO WAY A REAL HOSPITAL ALLOWED THIS CHILD TO LEAVE THEIR SUPERVISION. THIS AIN’T [#ZEUS] THIS IS REAL LIFE,” he wrote.

THIS BABY IS AT RISK AND NEEDS TO BE IN A CARE OF A HOSPITAL #NOW.”

Of course, the stunt Blue pulled devastated Chrisean. She put him on blast for posting their son as retaliation instead of concern about his health.

See Chrisean’s clapback about what really “triggered” Blueface and his “hacked” phone excuse for exposing his son after the flip!

Chrisean Reveals Receipts About What “Triggered” Blueface Before Posting Their Baby’s Genitals, Threatens To Report “Pedophile Sh*t”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Chrisean recently announced renaming Chrisean Jr. after Blueface as they work out their co-parenting. As usual, the peace didn’t last long. Chrisean claims deciding to keep the baby’s name and cut ties financially really “triggered” Blue.

The Cali rapper is also clearly feeling some type of way about Lil Baby, despite saying he doesn’t want his ex anymore. She reacted on X (formerly Twitter) with receipts to set the record straight.

“I wanted TO BE THE BIGGER PERSIN N TRY TO FIX THINGS WITH HIM IF I DIDNT TRY HE WOULD HAVE BEEN TRASHING TF OUT MY NAME N TRY SENDING ME THROUGH A MENTAL BREAK DOWN FOR HIS GAIN. NOW U SEE WHY I DID THT VIDEO . I only wanted peace between us so I can keep my baby with no fight,” she wrote.

“I separated my check with [zeus] network. I stopping giving him my booking money. I put a crib in name I put me and son first. Now I’m getting the punishment for it he wanted me undo everything I did or he will start threatening me n my kid.”

The “Vibe” rapper also declared that everyone better “get comfortable calling him Chrisean Jr. cuz it’s never changing.”

The new mom put down roots in Baltimore with her family “to stay protected from his spiteful ways.” She also posted screenshots of a conversation seemingly with Blue focused on Lil Baby more than their lil baby. “He hurt bout lil baby so he trynna take my baby,” she explained. “He threatening me without threatening me.”

The Baddies East star accused Blueface’s manager Wack 100 of being in on the money grab. She said that using Chrisean Jr. on flight arrangements “triggered” Blue to post the nude photo of the baby’s hernia.

“The next screenshot shows how wen he had to type ‘Chrisean Jr’ to book the flight triggered him. He said f*ck us cuz the name triggered him when he booked my babys flight to come home after his appointment,” Chrisean posted.

“If I listened n signed to u all dis will be avoided [when] u could tell that I was capping bout signing n changing my baby name u teamed up with wack to hurt us,” she revealed.

Chrisean denied that she was neglecting to get the baby’s surgery or missed doctor appointments. She claimed Blue started playing “bitter” games when he couldn’t get his way and posted their son’s “d*ck for clout.”

The former track star reiterated the details of their recent dysfunction on Instagram Live. She broke down in tears over her “innocent child” caught in the middle.

“You’re not just having me scared. The whole world is scared. We’re all looking at you like, ‘Is he ok over there?’ Does he know what he’s doing?” she said.

Chrisean went on to call out a pattern of questionable behavior with Blue’s other son. She accused Blue of posting his other son’s genitals despite the boy begging him not to.

“Now I know why your other son was taking pictures of his d*ck. And when you exposed him to the world, he didn’t want that,” she continued.

Blueface deleted all the tweets about Chrisean and posted that his “twitter was hacked” after someone stole his phone.

Sir, why would a hacker expose your child and beef with Chrisean instead of running through your CashApp and famous contacts? Did the hackers get his phone before or after the pressed post about Chrisean having a crush on someone?

Good luck trying that excuse against possible criminal charges for violating Chrisean Jr. Hopefully, Chrisean has the support she needs to get her life together and keep baby boy far away from his father’s destructive dysfunction.

