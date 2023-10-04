Bossip Video

Drake recently announced a new ‘Table For One” episode where he plays his latest album and he’s teasing it with an interesting family portrait.

If you purchased tickets to catch one of the last stops of Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour good luck with that. Reportedly the Toronto rapper scrapped the last stops in Denver, New Orleans, Cleveland, and Nashville to finish his new album For All The Dogs.

This rumor comes amid Drake confirming that he pushed the album back from September 22 to October 6.

“Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” Drake wrote on his IG Story. “I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure.” “For All the Dogs October 6th,” he added. “Its only right….”

Recording on the road isn’t an easy task and now Drake is back home “locked in” to meet Friday’s deadline.

According to Complex, ahead of the deadline, he’ll drop a new episode of “Table For One.”

The show broadcasts on Drake’s SiriusXM channel SOUND42 and showcases the 6 GOD at a random restaurant getting toasted. While drinking, he usually premiers his latest musical offering for his fans with insight into the songs.

His Instagram post announcing the special episode featured a family portrait featuring Instagram Model Paige Woolen who runs the popular @dudesinthedm page where she blasts men talking to themselves in her direct messages. She and Drake haven’t been linked together romantically, but seem to be friends at the very least.

One of the images also features the pair holding an infant which makes zero sense; for now.

Hopefully, we gain more clarity this Thursday when “Table For On”e airs on SiriusXM at 9 PM EST.