Drake recently announced a new ‘Table For One” episode where he plays his latest album and he’s teasing it with an interesting family portrait.
If you purchased tickets to catch one of the last stops of Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour good luck with that. Reportedly the Toronto rapper scrapped the last stops in Denver, New Orleans, Cleveland, and Nashville to finish his new album For All The Dogs.
This rumor comes amid Drake confirming that he pushed the album back from September 22 to October 6.
“Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” Drake wrote on his IG Story.
“I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure.”
“For All the Dogs October 6th,” he added. “Its only right….”
Recording on the road isn’t an easy task and now Drake is back home “locked in” to meet Friday’s deadline.
According to Complex, ahead of the deadline, he’ll drop a new episode of “Table For One.”
The show broadcasts on Drake’s SiriusXM channel SOUND42 and showcases the 6 GOD at a random restaurant getting toasted. While drinking, he usually premiers his latest musical offering for his fans with insight into the songs.
His Instagram post announcing the special episode featured a family portrait featuring Instagram Model Paige Woolen who runs the popular @dudesinthedm page where she blasts men talking to themselves in her direct messages. She and Drake haven’t been linked together romantically, but seem to be friends at the very least.
One of the images also features the pair holding an infant which makes zero sense; for now.
Hopefully, we gain more clarity this Thursday when “Table For On”e airs on SiriusXM at 9 PM EST.
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Meagan The 'Missus?' Here's Why Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Sparked Speculation They Got Huckleberry Hitched
-
Travis-Free Glow: Kayla Nicole's Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram
-
Nia Long Calls Out Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress By Name While Blasting Boston Celtics For Exposing 2022 Cheating Scandal
-
When The Mac & Cheese Touches The Yams: Ashanti & Mýa Remind Everyone That They’re 40-FINE In Viral Photo
-
The Internet Is Going NUTS Over Paul Wall’s Transformation Into Seasoned Silver Fox Paulden Wallinski
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.