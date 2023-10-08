Bossip Video

Tasha K took another “L'” in court after a judge rejected her bankruptcy claim, forcing her to pay the millions she owes to Cardi B.

Dennis Byron of the Hip-Hop Enquirer reported a bankruptcy judge shot down Tasha trying to wipe her settlement debt clean. Although she proudly pledged Broke Phi Broke in court, she still must pay the “Bongos” singer the $4 million defamation case settlement.

Byron tweeted, “Breaking! Federal bankruptcy judge has rejected #TashaK bankruptcy claim and has ordered her to pay #CardiB her millions.”

The messy media personality filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy last June, which some onlookers noted was an attempt to dodge paying the 30-year-old entertainer.

Cardi fans reveled in the judge’s ruling.

One X user tweeted, “Guess her little bankruptcy plan didn’t work,” with a GIF of Vice President Kamala Harris stifling laughter.

“Yall gonna learn to leave cardi alone one way or another,” someone else added.

Another fan quipped, “She gon be playing dead by tmrw.”

Upon filing for bankruptcy, Tasha was required to list her family’s assets, which included a Chevrolet Silverado valued at $46,000, furniture totaling $2,750, clothing worth $2,500 and $95 in a Chase account. The radio personality also owed the IRS an undisclosed amount of money in back taxes and $6,000 in credit card debt to American Express.

In addition, the yacking YouTuber owes an unknown amount of legal fees and a total of $8,000 to Bank of America and Discover Bank.

Tasha and her husband, who describe themselves as content creators, reportedly earn 30,0000 a month.

How Did Cardi B & Tasha K’s Digital Beef Begin?

The drama started when Task K posted a series of videos smearing Cardi’s name. She accused the rapstress of not only being a drug addict but also having an incurable STD.

Subsequently, the Afro-Latina artist sued Tasha in 2019 for defamation. The courts ruled in her favor, stating the radio personality was liable for invasion of privacy, defamation, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

The blogging bully claimed she was penniless and unable to pay the debt, but Cardi wasn’t buying it.

After a judge ruled Tasha K should fork over the funds, she filed an appeal, but she failed to provide evidence to support her claim that there was an error in the trial.

“Defendant asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the appeals court stated during that time. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court. She never tells us where in the 5500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found. Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”

As previously reported, Tasha K would later apologize to the Grammy winner after losing her appeal in March, typing,

“We lost the appeal against Cardi B sad day. But I’m gonna be alright. I appreciate all your love [and] support. Throughout this fight. Today, we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again. To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere[ly]. We live and learn.”

Tasha K has been accumulating her karma for years and should be thankful she only has to fork over a little shmoney instead of someone’s punches connecting with her pixie.