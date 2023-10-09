Bossip Video

Kim Zolciak got cozy with Chet Hanks on the set of The Surreal Life during her messy “money war” divorce from Kroy Biermann.

The RHOA alum’s life is already a circus, so why not bring in a clown? There are no signs that Kim will return to the cast of the hit Bravo franchise, but her reality TV comeback already sounds juicy. If her reality résumé wasn’t wild enough, Chet Hanks enters the chat.

PageSix reports Kim and Chet were flirting on the set of MTV’s The Surreal Life while she’s still living and beefing with Kroy Biermann.

The reality series that brought us some of the most bizarre D-list celebrity couples might have done it again. Kim’s cougar campaign could continue with the 33-year-old and his culturally appropriated accent.

The former Bravo star and Tom Hanks’ black sheep son, Chet, are in the cast for season 8. Sparks reportedly flew while they were filming on set in Medellín, Colombia. Sources say they “were acting really flirty” while living together for the series.

It’s unclear if Kim and Chet “really hit things off” enough to continue or if the showmance only lasted until the cameras stopped rolling. After production, she returned to her and Kroy’s Atlanta mansion, which remains on the brink of foreclosure.

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Are Still Calling Cops On Each Other: “I Don’t Feel Safe”

Despite reports of breaking up and making up, the Don’t Be Tardy stars are still locked into a tense stalemate. PEOPLE reports there is no hope for reconciliation, but they’re still under one roof with mounting bills and four young children together.

Kim recently bragged that she and Kroy were working on their marriage and having “a ton of sex.” However, that didn’t change his mind about still wanting a divorce. Sources close to the couple claim “they are not trying to get back together,” but they’re “still under the same roof.” Yikes!

In this economy, it’s not like the parents of four have a lot of options. In addition to fighting each other, they’re fighting to keep a roof over their heads. The reality stars also owe more than $1 million in unpaid taxes. According to an insider, “it’s a money war right now” as they fight over who is the breadwinner and breadloser in their home.

The former footballer accused his estranged ex of leaving the family “financially devastated” with an alleged gambling addiction. Kim claimed she’s the only one securing the bag since Kroy retired from the NFL. Kim has sold her designer belongings and even those infamous wigs to help with their funny money.

Any bidders for her broken-in blonde bundles?

On September 28, Kim called the cops once again claiming Kroy took her two cellphones and locked her out of their bedroom for hours. If this sounds familiar, it’s because she dialed 9-1-1 for a similar incident in August.

She most recently reported to police that she needed to “leave because I don’t feel safe here.” Their four children, Kaia, Kane, Kash, and Kroy Jr., were asleep during the dispute.

Yikes! Another man in the mix might only add more problems to the estranged marriage unless Chet Hanks can support a family of six.

Do you think Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann will finally split for good? Will she spin the block with Surreal Life love interest Chet Hanks?