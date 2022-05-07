Bossip Video

Despite his recent role on Donald Glover’s Atlanta highlighting just how ridiculous his fake Patois accent is, Chet Hanks still doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong.

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was the latest guest to stop by former Desus & Mero writer Ziwe Fumudoh’s Showtime series, Ziwe. During their conversation, Ziwe asks the newly-minted fitness guru about his use of Jamaican and other accents, his privileged lifestyle, and more.

While Chet was originally supposed to appear on the host’s Instagram Live series Baited With Ziwe, she was finally able to get him to appear on the talk show after another guest dropped out.

“He randomly texted me, like, congratulating me on my work and then I asked him, like, ‘Oh hey, do you wanna do the show?’” Ziwe recalled in an interview with ET last month, going on to explain that he quickly won over the crew. “The crew sort of turns against me. There’s nothing on video that could capture the way in which they sort of walked away from me and into the arms of Chet Hanks.”

At one point in their conversation, Ziwe asked Hanks if he felt any need to “apologize to any marginalized communities,” likely referring to not only his multitude of accent, but his history of using racial slurs. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t take this opportunity to apologize to anyone, alluding to the idea that the only people who have a problem with him are social justice warriors.

“I don’t feel like I’ve truly done anything offensive, so I don’t,” he said in lieu of an apology.

Chet went on to nod when asked if he sees his actions as “a celebration of culture.”

“Yeah, yeah…. yeah!… No, I 100% agree,” he responded. “Social justice warriors can kick rocks.”

Season 2 of Ziwe debuts every Friday on demand and on the Showtime app before appearing on-air Sunday nights.