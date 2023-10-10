Bossip Video

Mariah The Scientist gave an update on her incarnated lover Young Thug, revealing he’s in good spirits and playing Candy Crush daily.

Atlanta Rapper Young Thug is getting ready to spend yet another holiday season behind bars. His YSL Rico case began as the New Year started but has struggled to get past jury selections. Additionally, the case has had numerous delays from out-of-the-ordinary scenarios from jurors and lawyers. Even through all of this Mariah The Scientist has stayed down and beside her man.

According to TMZ, Mariah has revealed he is in good spirits even with his future in limbo and has an iPad to help pass the time.

“He has an iPad and he plays Candy Crush,” she told TMZ. “He plays Candy Crush every f**king day.”

Furthermore, Mariah doubles down on her love for Thug despite people thinking she should leave him in the dust. Many believe it’s a slim chance Thugger beats his case, but we’ve seen more surprising legal wins before.

“They probably do [think the couple should break up], but I don’t give a f***,” she told TMZ. “I love him and I won’t be doing that. We’re great.”

The YSL Rico case is reportedly set to be the longest case in Fulton County history and so far is living up to that prediction. Thug is one of seven left in the case as others have been separated from the trial. The sooner jurors are seated the sooner the case can start and head towards a conclusion.

Until then at least Thug has an iPad to keep him company.