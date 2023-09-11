Bossip Video

Gunna held his first post-jail show in NYC and took time to reaffirm his support and loyalty to Young Thug while on-stage.

While all his detractors are cancelling shows and seeing low album sales Gunna is still flourishing. This weekend he made his return to the stage with a sold-out show at NYC’s Barclay’s Center. Before he graced the stage Flo Milli and DDG warmed up the crowd. As soon as Gunna touched the stage videos of him rocking the arena spread like wildfire across social media .

It’s been over 2 years since he performed which made hits like “South to West” electrify the crowd like it was their first time hearing it. Supporting the Atlanta rapper was a live band who joined for several records from his massive setlist.

During the show Gunna also stood tall on his support for YSL Boss Young Thug. Thug is still currently behind bars awaiting trial in the YSL Rico Case. He performed an entire set dedicated to Thug while “Free Jeffery” shined in the background.

According to Billboard, Gunna gave a glimpse into life after accepting his Alford Plea that returned his freedom but with controversy. Documentary-style footage showed the post-release life and the rapper being advised on his next career steps.

“I don’t think we talk,” a voice advises Gunna over the phone, “We put out the music.”

After that a conversation with his mother is played with her encouraging him to stay focused regardless of all the noise. Clearly thats what he did and it worked out. His NYC performance happens to be one of two in support of his latest album A Gift & a Curse. Next up is Los Angeles on September 28th.