Bossip Video

Sexyy Red went from “Poundtown” to ultrasounds, shocking the internet with a pregnancy announcement. “Team boy or team girl?”

Congratulations are in order for Sexyy Red, who is pregnant with her second child. She teamed up with her St. Louis sister SZA to share the news after the debut performance of “Rich Baby Daddy” in their hometown. The breakout rapper took to social media to share the good news with her surprised fans.

SZA playfully posed next to Sexyy, emphasizing the baby bump reveal.

“Team boy or team girl?” Sexyy captioned the picture.

Despite the plunging skintight outfit, her black bodysuit almost camouflaged her bun in the oven. The baby blessing was undeniable when she turned to the side with a hand cradling her growing belly.

Social media comments joked that the “Rich Baby Daddy” could be her recent collaborator, Drake. Others wondered if it’s the father of her first child despite his current prison sentence. Either way, congratulations are pouring in for the Hood Hottest Princess star.

Despite Career Concerns, Sexyy Red’s Pregnancy Isn’t Slowing Down Her Success

Some worried about the new addition taking away from Sexyy Red’s incredible career momentum. Like baby bump baddies Cardi B, Monaleo, and Chrisean Rock, pregnancy didn’t slow Sexyy down yet.

Last week, she rocked the stage with Da Baby, Juvenile, and Mannie Fresh for the opening performance for the BET Hip Hop Awards. The 25-year-old performed a medley of her hit songs, “Pound Town,” “SkeeYee,” and “Shake Yo Dreads.”

On Wednesday, Sexyy shared the stage with SZA in their hometown St. Louis. The audience went wild, cheering “Go, Sexyy” for the “Shake Sumn (Remix)” rapper. The dynamic duo blessed the crowd with a debut performance of their For All The Dogs fan favorite, “Rich Baby Daddy.”

Sexyy Red has already proved she can do it all as a mom of one and her star continues to rise through her pregnancy.

Congratulations to Sexyy Red!